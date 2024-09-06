Nico Rosberg Casts Doubt On George Russell's Mercedes Future
2016 F1 champion Nico Rosberg has revealed his doubts about George Russell's continued tenure with Mercedes.
He asserts that Russell's position is precarious, citing team principal Toto Wolff's persistent interest in recruiting Max Verstappen. Rosberg claimed to Sky Sports F1:
"George is not safe at all because Toto still wants Max.
"He will try again for 2026 because 'give up' does not appear in Toto's vocabulary. If Max does become available - and I do think it's a possibility - then it is a shootout between George and Kimi next year.
"It's a lot of pressure on George as he has everything to lose. He should be the one ahead at the team internally, because Kimi is 18 and he's completely new and in a full-pressure situation, so it's not an easy situation for George."
Rosberg's comments come amid a noteworthy shift in the team's driver lineup. As Lewis Hamilton prepares to move to Ferrari next season, his seat is set to be filled by 18-year-old Andrea Kimi Antonelli. Both Antonelli and Russell's contracts with Mercedes are set to expire at the end of 2025.
Commenting on the new addition to the team, Russell explained that he was looking forward to taking everything that he had learned from seven-time champion Hamilton into his new role as the lead driver in the team:
"I look forward to using the experience I've gained from my own journey to provide guidance to Kimi as he makes the step up to F1.
"I know how much of a support Lewis was for me throughout my time as a junior driver and since I've been his team-mate. I've learned so much from him and hope to play a similar role for Kimi."
