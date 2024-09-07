Nico Rosberg Urges Kevin Magnussen To 'Learn' From Race Ban - 'Happens Too Often'
Nico Rosberg, the 2016 Formula 1 World Champion, has weighed in on the recent controversy surrounding Kevin Magnussen in a report by PlanetF1. The controversy pertains to the incident involving Alpine's Pierre Gasly during the Italian Grand Prix at Monza. The clash occurred as the two drivers banged wheels going into the second chicane, with both taking to the run-off area but managing to avoid significant damage.
Magnussen was handed a 10-second time penalty for the incident and, more importantly, two additional superlicence points. These points brought his total to 12 over the course of a 12-month period, making him the first driver to receive a one-race ban under the current penalty system. This situation sparked Magnussen to criticize the FIA, claiming that they "don’t want racing" with their strict penalty.
Rosberg, however, took a different stance, suggesting that Magnussen needs to "learn" from this incident and adjust his racing approach. The situation has ignited debate about the FIA’s enforcement of penalties and whether the system stifles hard racing or is necessary to maintain safety and fairness on the track.
Magnussen’s one-race ban means he will miss the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, with Oliver Bearman being called up to take his place. Bearman, a promising young talent who has already signed with Haas for the 2025 Formula 1 season, will step in for the team at Baku.
“Magnussen just has to learn at some point that he needs to take it a bit more easy,” Rosberg added. “Because it just happens too often.”
Rosberg’s comments came after Magnussen had further criticised the FIA, pointing to an incident involving his Haas team-mate Nico Hulkenberg who was pushed wide at Ascari by Daniel Ricciardo, for which Ricciardo got a five-second penalty.
“Me and Gasly had slight contact, no damage on either car, no consequence in the race. We just had slight contact and missed the corner,” Magnussen said to Sky Sports F1. “And so what? We were racing. I don’t know why we need to be throwing around penalties like this.
“And on top of that, I saw Nico almost get thrown into the wall at 300 kilometers an hour by Ricciardo. I’m not saying he did it on purpose, but still, he got five seconds. I got 10 seconds," Magnussen added. "It doesn’t add up at all.”
When asked if he intended to discuss the situation further with them, Magnussen replied that he had done so "too many times" in the past without seeing any meaningful change. He voiced his disappointment, claiming that "they just don’t want racing" and lamented the inconsistency in how the rules are applied.
“If this thing between me and Gasly can’t be deemed a racing incident, then I don’t know what can. It doesn’t make sense.”