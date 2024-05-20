Niki Lauda's Son Shares Heartwarming Stories Five Years After His Passing - 'Rascal to the End'
Five years after the death of Formula 1 legend Niki Lauda, his family continues to share touching memories and anecdotes. His son, Mathias Lauda, fondly recalls the playful and humorous moments they shared together.
The F1 community continues to honor the memory of Niki Lauda, who passed away on May 20, 2019. The Austrian driver's accomplishments on the track are legendary, but it is the personal memories shared by his family that highlight the depth of his character beyond the racetrack.
Mathias Lauda, Niki's son, recently shared heartfelt stories that shed light on the personal side of the three-time world champion. During a recent interview with APA, as quoted by Kronen Zietung, Mathias Lauda commented:
"It's hard for me to process the fact that it's been five years. We were constantly just kidding each other."
[Translated by Google]
Niki Lauda's presence remains strong at F1 events, not just in tributes but in the ongoing conversations and statistics that celebrate his career. Mathias continued:
"At every race, you are confronted with statistics where my father is mentioned. Whenever I'm at a race, no matter who I talk to, I'm always asked about him. Old stories are dug up about what people experienced with him."
Mathias gave some insight into Niki Lauda's personality away from the Formula One track, explaining:
"I wish I could still go out in the evening and have fun together.
"We used to almost only fool around. I really miss just spending time together. The banter, the laughter, taking the piss out of each other. My father was actually a rascal to the end."
Mathias also opened up on how his Mother Marlene Knaus, Niki's first wife, was dealing with the loss. He concluded:
"She misses him terribly and is still suffering. The joie de vivre is no longer there like it was before."