Nikita Mazepin Reveals 'Trauma' From Abrupt F1 Exit But Insists Return Is On The Cards
Former Formula One driver Nikita Mazepin recently shared insights on the emotional aftermath of his abrupt exit from the sport and claimed that he is "99% sure" he will make a return.
His departure from Haas in early 2022 was tied to geopolitical tensions, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. This event rippled across the globe, leading to sanctions against Russian individuals and entities, including his family-connected company Uralkali.
Mazepin's termination from Haas was largely influenced by the international backlash against Russia's actions in Ukraine. Haas, an American Formula One team, hastily cut ties with Uralkali—a sponsor chaired by Mazepin's father, Dmitry Mazepin, a close associate of President Putin.
This decision came even as the FIA allowed Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete under a neutral flag. Mazepin had agreed to these neutral terms but found himself without a contract as Haas severed relations unilaterally.
Mazepin explained, as reported by F1Technical.net:
"This is because I have a certain trauma from the premature end of my career in Formula 1. The feelings I experience when watching the races is like watching your girlfriend talk with her new man.
"I was among the top 20 drivers in the world, I had a 5-year contract with the Haas team, and I planned to spend at least 5 years in Formula 1 and achieve success there.
"Unfortunately there will be no Formula 1 trophy on my shelf.
"I dreamed about this, and I lost it, but I found many other things, and it is not for me to judge which of these is more important."
Mazepin, besides contemplating his Formula One future, has also dabbled in other motorsport activities.
Following his exit from the F1 scene, he participated in events like the Asian Le Mans Series, the Ladoga Trophy rally raid series, and the Silk Way Rally. Recently, in 2024, Mazepin was even cleared of sanctions by a European court, yet he remains uncertain about returning to F1 as a driver due to the setback's toll on his career development. He added:
"I am definitely on the business path. I am 99 percent sure that you will see me again in Formula 1 - but there is a nuance to that. In what role, I will leave this to fate. But business meets all my existential needs at the moment.
"I believe there are two ways in life - either strengthen your strengths, or work on your weaknesses. For now, I choose to strengthen my strengths.
"I have entrepreneurial genes by inheritance, plus education, plus a basis in sports,"