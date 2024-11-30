‘Not Us Against Drivers’: FIA Defends Itself Amid Growing F1 Criticism
The FIA has provided insights into the recent "productive" meeting held in Qatar with all Formula 1 drivers to review and clarify the existing racing guidelines, particularly those concerning close battles and overtaking behaviors. The discussion brought together FIA stewards' chairman Garry Connelly, F1 drivers, team representatives, and race control personnel, including newly appointed race director Rui Marques.
The meeting stemmed from drivers' demands for clearer racing guidelines, especially after the controversial incidents at the United States Grand Prix between then-championship rivals Lando Norris and Max Verstappen, where Norris was handed a five-second penalty for overtaking beyond track limits after he was pushed off the track by Verstappen, who held the inside line.
Formula 1 is proactively seeking driver perspectives on potential rule modifications before the 2024 season concludes. By engaging drivers directly and evaluating their insights during active race conditions, the sport aims to refine its racing guidelines, with a focus on reviewing and potentially adjusting regulations surrounding inside-line overtaking maneuvers.
Speaking about the lengthy meeting, Connelly stated that the rules will be applied based on the drivers' preferences. He said:
“The meeting was the most productive one we’ve [ever] attended.
“The drivers were fantastic with their input. Very constructive. There was not one negative comment. There was no finger-pointing. It was very inspiring to see the world’s best drivers, communicating clearly and speaking constructively on how we can improve the driving standard guidelines to the benefit of the drivers and to make all of our jobs easier.
“As stewards, we are not here to inflict pain on drivers. We’re here to provide a level playing field. It’s not us against the drivers, it’s the drivers against the drivers and we’re here to make sure everyone gets a fair go.
“We have an open-door policy. The door to the stewards’ room is always open to any driver who wants to come up and talk to us about a decision that’s been taken either in relation to them or in relation to any other driver. We think Thursday’s meeting emphasised that open-door policy.
“The driving standard guidelines are a living document, so every year, as the F1 stewards, we try to meet with the drivers, sporting directors and FIA representatives, to see if we need to tweak the guidelines to use the experience of the last 12 months and see what improvements we can make to ensure consistency. The goal of the guidelines is consistency.
“As stewards, if drivers and teams and the FIA agree that they want rules or guidelines to allow more aggressive driving, we’ll apply those rules or guidelines. Likewise, if they want stricter driving standards, we’ll apply those.”
The report followed comments from Mercedes driver George Russell, who serves as the director of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association, describing the meeting as productive and sharing the drivers' viewpoints.