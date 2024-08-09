Oliver Bearman Reacts to Lewis Hamilton Joining Ferrari - 'Talent Is Undeniable'
Oliver Bearman, the rookie driver with confirmed seat with Haas for 2025, recently opened up about the latest seismic shift in the F1 landscape — Lewis Hamilton joining Ferrari next season. Known for his brief but successful appearance at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix where he finished P7, Bearman's insights come from both his personal aspirations and a budding professional trajectory within the sport.
Hamilton, a veteran with seven world championships under his belt, is expected to bring a wealth of experience and a proven track record to the Scuderia team. From Bearman’s perspective, Hamilton’s move to Imola is not just a significant milestone for the team but also a personal opportunity.
"I think he'll bring a lot of experience to the team. He's won seven world championships – that's something that not many people can say," Bearman stated.
Bearman sees Hamilton's arrival as a catalyst for injecting a "winning mentality" into Ferrari.
"He'll bring a good mentality to the team, a winning mentality, but of course his talent is undeniable. He's one of the best to have ever done it," he expressed.
For Bearman, who is set to start racing full-time racing next season with the all-American team, the opportunity to learn from Hamilton extends beyond direct mentorship. He hopes the cumulative benefits of Hamilton's presence will permeate through the team.
"It's great that in some way he can share his experience with me slightly. I hope that I will learn a lot from him and I hope that Ferrari will as well because I think he will be a great asset to the team," remarked Bearman.
With an emotional tie to Ferrari, described by Bearman as an "iconic brand" synonymous with racing success.
"I think Ferrari is one of the most iconic brands in the world, of course, within racing and F1. If you draw a car, it's red. It's a brand that's synonymous with racing, with victory, with success and with fantastic drivers as well," he articulated.
Reflecting on his achievements and the honor of being the youngest driver to race for Ferrari, Bearman does not shy away from his ambitions:
"Of course, I want to win world championships, and to do that with Ferrari is my dream. They've been supporting me since 2021... And the fact that I became the youngest Ferrari driver was something very special for me."
As 2025 approaches, the young driver's career will be one to watch.