Oscar Piastri Addresses Lando Norris' Mentality regarding what makes a World Champion
McLaren driver Oscar Piastri has managed to improve his driving and approach to a race weekend, which has led to him leading the Drivers' Championship, ahead of his more accomplished teammate Lando Norris.
As the 2025 season approached, Norris was the favorite to secure the title, with many believing that his primary competitor would be Red Bull's Max Verstappen.
Instead, it is the soft-spoken Australian who not only poses the biggest challenge to Norris so far but also appears to be in the driver's seat of the title race.
More News: Ferrari Team Principal Calls for More "Consistent" Performances from the Team
Several factors have allowed Piastri to take the lead, particularly Norris's struggle to adjust to the car and his tendency to make costly mistakes.
People around the paddock have claimed that Lando Norris needs to change his mentality in order to become a champion and be more ruthless and aggressive both on and off the track, though Norris has repeatedly stated he will not change who he is.
Piastri believes that Lando shouldn't alter who he is or pretend to be someone else.
"I think everyone has their own personality, everyone has their own style,” he stated.
“I think the most detrimental thing you can do is try and do it in a way that’s not your own style. For some people, that looks very different.”
More News: Ferrari Team Principal Defends Lewis Hamilton in Explosive Response
“There are certain characteristics that I think you do need."
“Obviously being fast is the most important one. But there are certain traits that you need."
“But I think, as Lando said, that doesn’t mean you need to be a bad person. You need to be tough on track. But there’s a lot of different ways you can go about it."
“I don’t think there’s one style or one perfect mould of what a Formula 1 World Champion looks like. I think they’ve all looked slightly different."
“You could argue that some of them look similar in a lot of ways, but again, I think the most important thing is to try and do it the way you want to do it, and that will give you the most.”
More News: Leclerc: "We Maximized Absolutely Everything" Despite Ferrari Qualifying Weakness
Piastri himself is not someone who seeks confrontation or races extremely aggressively all the time; instead, he demonstrates more patience and a willingness to let what happens on the track dictate the narrative.
Five races in, it seems as if his mentality is bearing fruit, and his steady development from promising driver to title contender comes with little fanfare, relying instead on results.
For more F1 news, head over to F1 on SI.