Oscar Piastri Believes McLaren Team Orders were "Fair," Regardless of "Mega" Pace
McLaren driver Oscar Piastri secured a solid, though somewhat disappointing, P3 at the Japanese Grand Prix. After the race, he expressed that his pace was better than what he showed, as he was only restricted by team orders.
The MCL39 seemed to be the faster car throughout the weekend in Japan; however, challenges in securing a clean lap ultimately limited the team's results in qualifying and consequently in the race.
At the front, Max Verstappen was able to consistently stay ahead of Lando Norris, regularly maintaining a gap of two seconds, with the two adding or losing a few tenths per lap.
Piastri was able to get within the DRS range of Norris, frequently tracking right behind his teammate, although he never attempted an overtaking move.
During the race, Piastri requested a car swap to pursue Verstappen, but the team declined his requests, allowing McLaren to secure a double podium finish.
Despite feeling that his "pace" was impressive, Oscar claims there wasn't much debate regarding any requests for team orders.
“There wasn’t much, to be honest," Piastri told media after the race.
“I think for me, I felt like I had really strong pace and if I had the track position, I could go and get Max. But that’s what happens when you qualify behind, unfortunately."
“I at least asked the question, and I think that was a fair response. That was a good race, and that’s how we want to go racing.”
The race featured limited overtaking, with only Hamilton managing to overtake Isack Hadjar's Racing Bull; however, the results ended up reflecting a near mirror image of Saturday's qualifying finish.
“I think the pace today was really, really good, and I was very happy with that," Piastri said.
"Obviously, I got close a few times and tried to mount a challenge, but the track position around here is just so important."
“Yesterday was the day where you effectively won the race, and I didn’t do a good enough job. I’ll take the podium – I think there’s still a lot of positives to take out of this weekend."
"I think the pace was mega. Next time, I just need to make sure I’m in a better position to use it.”
Perhaps McLaren could have considered swapping their drivers, but given how Max was driving to secure the win and how McLaren struggles in dirty air, any attempt seems to have been futile.
Keeping the pair in the order they ultimately had maintains Lando's position as the leader of the Drivers' Championship.
