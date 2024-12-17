Oscar Piastri Denies 'True Friends' in F1 - 'You’re Trying To Beat Them'
McLaren driver Oscar Piastri has acknowledged that forming true friendships on the F1 grid is challenging, as "you're trying to beat them all the time." The discussion arose when the Australian driver reflected on how track battles with his teammate Lando Norris couldn't be avoided. In 2024, both drivers often pursued their individual battles, prompting the team to intervene with team orders at times in the interest of the Constructors' Championship.
McLaren's performance surge following the Miami upgrades allowed Piastri and Norris to make the most of the fast MCL38 car, helping the team secure the Constructors' Championship. However, the two drivers also found themselves in intense battles with each other, notably at Monza, where their fight for the top spot allowed Ferrari's Charles Leclerc to take advantage and claim the win.
While the Papaya outfit then introduced team orders to ensure its driver clashes didn't come in the way of a title win, a first since 1998, McLaren also chose to help Norris in his championship fight against Verstappen, with Piastri also assisting his teammate in the quest for his first title. Despite the efforts, Norris fell short of points in Las Vegas, where the Dutchman secured his fourth title. While Piastri acknowledges the strength of his teammate, he hints that track battles between him and Norris are bound to occur. Speaking to The Gentleman's Journal, he said:
“He’s definitely a tough teammate to go up against, but I think that’s a good thing. You want to always compare yourself to the best.
“If we’re fighting for first and second every weekend, then there’s always a little bit more tension, I guess.
“We’ve seen in the past, look at Lewis [Hamilton] and Nico [Rosberg], when you’re fighting for first and second, that’s when things can sometimes change a little bit.
"We’ve been in a position like that a few times now. It is difficult to have true friends on the grid, because at the end of the day, you’re trying to beat them all the time."
With the grid expected to be even more competitive next year, Piastri is focused on improving this aspect of his performance to make the most of every opportunity. When asked about the importance of a strong start to the 2025 season, he said:
"It will be important.
“I think this season, I feel like I’ve made some good steps forward.
“There’s still room to go. I think, you know, the biggest one has been leaving a few too many positions on the table in qualifying.
“I don’t think I’ve ever really made life easy for myself in the races, in that aspect.
“So, I think that’s definitely the big focus of the off-season, just trying to get those last hundredths, last tenths.
“Because I feel like in all the other areas, I’ve been able to show what I’m capable of. And also show that I’ve improved from my rookie season.
“So, again, I feel like it’s now just putting everything together. Because I feel like the gaps now are very, very small or non-existent.
“It’s just that if I can get it all together, then I’ll be on my way, I think.”