Oscar Piastri Dismisses "Consideration" amid Red Bull Interest
Despite likely having interest from another team, McLaren F1 driver Oscar Piastri claims he did not consider a move to another team.
McLaren announced a contract extension for Piastri before his home race in Australia, which will keep him in papaya orange until at least 2028.
The deal locks in Piastri, one of the most promising up-and-coming drivers on the grid, and his teammate Lando Norris for the next few years.
The move locks in one of the best driver pairings on the grid for the foreseeable future at the Woking-based team.
“For me, other teams were never even really a consideration,” Piastri told The Times.
“McLaren, firstly from a car perspective, but also just a team environment perspective, is where I want to be. A lot of people would want to be here. I’m confident I can win with this team.”
Piastri has been beaten by Norris over the past few years, with Lando challenging for the Driver's Title last season and Piastri playing second fiddle.
Norris, however, has been with McLaren for years and is the established team leader and core driver, which has given him an advantage.
Piastri has shown moments of brilliance, capturing two race wins last season, and already one this season, along with several podiums throughout that season, playing a crucial role in McLaren winning the Constructors' Title.
Heading into 2025, Piastri feels he can take the next step and establish himself further at McLaren.
“If I wasn’t confident in that, then maybe I wouldn’t have signed this long contract,” he said.
McLaren's main competitor, Red Bull, has been on the record for being keen on Piastri.
During an episode of Drive to Survive, Red Bull boss Christian Horner was asked: "If you could have one of the McLaren drivers, which one would it be?"
Horner looked into the camera and, without hesitation, replied, "Oscar."
Piastri seems genuinely happy at McLaren, the team that took a chance on him by controversially poaching him from Alpine ahead of parting ways with Daniel Ricciardo.
McLaren team boss Andrea Stella claims to have seen progress from Piastri, crediting improvements over the off-season.
"His racecraft, his overall speed, his questions relating to the race were very punctual, the right question at the right time," Stella told the media.
"He's improved over the winter, there's been quite a lot of work, a long list of opportunities, a long list of races that you review: 'Here we should do this, do this, these adaptations'."