Oscar Piastri Firmly Responds To Intense McLaren Rear Wing Scrutiny
Oscar Piastri has come forward to defend McLaren amidst allegations scrutinizing the legality of their rear wing design, following the team's recent victory at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku.
The controversy erupted when television footage appeared to display McLaren's rear wing flexing upwards on the straight, prompting the FIA to review data and evidence from the race. This review follows similar concerns that were previously raised by rival teams Red Bull and Ferrari regarding McLaren's front wing. Despite these controversies, Piastri remains steadfast, asserting the legality of the rear wing in question.
Whilst speaking to the media ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix, the Australian driver commented:
"Well, it is legal.
"As long as it passes all the tests - and we get tested a lot, it passes, so it is certainly not the magic ticket or magic bullet for why we're competitive.
"It is legal, it passes all the tests, so I am pretty happy with it.”
The scrutiny arose after footage from the Azerbaijan GP suggested unusual flexing in McLaren's rear wing. While rivals speculate this could offer the Woking-based squad an aerodynamic benefit, the FIA’s ongoing investigation will determine whether any rules have been breached. It is worth noting that McLaren was previously cleared by the FIA regarding concerns over their front wing earlier this season.
Piastri's surprise at noticing the wing’s behavior parallels that of the public.
"To be honest, the first time I knew it did that was the same time as everyone else last week, and it is not a grey area.
"It gets tested every week, it is legal and they've got loads of different tests for the rear wings now, so I honestly did not know it did that until three days ago.
"Obviously in the sport you find every bit of performance that you can without breaking the rules, and that is what we are doing and what you need to do to become a championship-winning car and team.”
As the FIA continues its review, the results will be pivotal in either curbing further speculation or forcing potential modifications ahead of future races.
McLaren heads into the Singapore Grand Prix in the lead of the Constructors' Standings for the first time since 2014.
2024 Constructors' Championship: Current Standings
1. McLaren - 476 points
2. Red Bull - 456 points
3. Ferrari - 425 points
4. Mercedes - 309 points
5. Aston Martin - 82 points
6. VCARB - 34 points
7. Haas - 29 points
8. Williams - 16 points
9. Alpine - 13 points
10. Sauber - 0 points