Oscar Piastri Gives Update On Broken Rib Ahead Of Dutch GP
Australian Formula 1 driver Oscar Piastri has announced his full recovery from a rib fracture just in time for the Dutch Grand Prix. Piastri, who disclosed the injury on social media, accompanied his announcement with an X-ray image displaying the break, marking it as his "First broken bone."
This setback emerged around the time of the Austrian Grand Prix, though details surrounding the event that led to the injury remain vague. Despite the injury, the Australian driver went on to celebrate his maiden F1 victory in Hungary. Neither Piastri nor his team, McLaren, have elaborated on how the fracture occurred. However, a McLaren spokesperson did confirm the injury stating, as quoted by Planet F1:
“He picked up the injury around Austria but is fully healed now."
During his time off in the F1 summer break, Piastri stayed active on social media, giving fans a peek into his healing process over the summer. Before setting off for Zandvoort, home to the Dutch GP, Piastri expressed his readiness to return to the action, announcing he felt “sunned and healed,” and was “ready for some more race cars.”
Beyond the tracks, Piastri’s summer included a leisurely getaway with his girlfriend, Lily Zneimer. The couple spent their break in Montenegro’s scenic Bay of Kotor. They also visited the iconic Our Lady of the Rocks.
The full scope of Piastri’s recovery and his preparedness will be witnessed at the upcoming Dutch Grand Prix which is set to take place on 23-25 August.
2024 F1 Driver Standings As Of Summer Break
1. Max Verstappen - 277 points
2. Lando Norris - 199 points
3. Charles Leclerc - 177 points
4. Oscar Piastri - 167 points
5. Carlos Sainz - 162 points
6. Lewis Hamilton - 150 points
7. Sergio Perez - 131 points
8. George Russell - 116 points
9. Fernando Alonso - 49 points
10. Lance Stroll - 24 points
11. Nico Hulkenberg - 22 points
12. Yuki Tsunoda - 22 points
13. Daniel Ricciardo - 12 points
14. Oliver Bearman - 6 points
15. Pierre Gasly - 6 points
16. Kevin Magnussen - 5 points
17. Esteban Ocon - 5 points
18. Alex Albon - 4 points
19. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points
20. Logan Sargeant - 0 points
21. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points