Oscar Piastri Prepared For Max Verstappen To 'Step Over The Limit' In 2025 Championship Charge
McLaren driver Oscar Piastri has addressed Max Verstappen's tendency to "step over the limit" when under pressure on track, stating that it doesn’t concern him as he prepares for a potential 2025 championship challenge. Piastri, who aims to kick off his campaign strongly at his home race in Australia, views Verstappen's behavior as predictable, something he considers preferable to facing an unpredictable rival.
The Papaya outfit threw a tough challenge to Red Bull this 2024 season after upgrades for the Miami round to its MCL38 F1 car proved to be a game-changer, eventually leading the team to secure its first Constructors' Championship in 26 years. Lando Norris also got within reach of snatching away the lead from Verstappen in the Drivers' Standings, but the Dutchman's racing prowess helped him secure his fourth title.
The season saw intense battles between Norris and Verstappen, especially during the Grands Prix in Austin and Mexico, where the latter attracted penalties for taking things a "bit too far." This has been witnessed in the past as well when Verstappen was in a championship battle with Lewis Hamilton in 2021, a season that became famous for the pair's fierce battles.
With McLaren predicted to be one of the favorites for the 2025 season, there is a high possibility of Piastri being in the fight for the championship. However, acknowledging Verstappen's abilities and having assessed his tactics, where he "pushes the boundaries of the rules," the Australian driver remains prepared to anticipate a heated season. Speaking to RacingNews365, Piastri said:
“You can't take anything away from Max in terms of his ability, in terms of his success, his results.
“He’s definitely an incredibly ruthless racer. It's obvious from watching his career that he makes life incredibly tough and pushes the boundaries of the rules.
“Sometimes, yes, there have been times when he's stepped over the limit.
“Hard racing is what we all come to expect. And I don't think you'll find anyone on the grid that's easy to race against.”
Admitting that he has followed the incidents this season, Piastri added:
“Maybe Max is firmer, but it's firmer from an already firm position.
“I've seen the incidents this year and just how Max has raced in general.
“Sometimes it has bordered on being a bit too far. For me, you always know what to expect, which is sometimes better than being up against someone who is unpredictable.
“The talent is undeniable. He’s a very deserving champion this year, and hopefully, we can come out the blocks strong and mount a challenge from the start.”