Oscar Piastri Reacts to His Race Win at the Saudi Arabia GP
McLaren driver Oscar Piastri won the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after an eventful race, which produced many interesting moments and controversies throughout.
The McLaren car appeared to dominate the field early in the race weekend, demonstrating impressive pace and long-run sustainability along with good tire wear.
The Red Bull seemed to be faring much better than it did in Bahrain, though it still appeared to be lacking the absolute top-end pace.
"It was a pretty tough race. I’m very, very happy to have won. Made the difference at the start. Made my case into Turn 1, and that was enough," Piastri said.
"It was really tricky to follow out there. I couldn’t really stay with Max at the end of the first stint, just chewed up my tyres. And then the clean air was nice after the pit stop," he added.
"Great race. We did the parts we needed to right. Still need a bit more I think, Max was a little bit too close for our liking, but a great race and a great weekend."
During the initial lap of the race, Piastri clashed fiercely with Max Verstappen from Red Bull through the opening turns.
This confrontation caused Verstappen to go off the track, gaining an advantage as per an FIA ruling, which ultimately led to a five-second time penalty for him.
Red Bull and Verstappen were evidently unsettled by the ruling, considering it unjust, a view that Oscar Piastri contested.
"Once I got on the inside, I wasn’t coming out of Turn 1 in second. I tried my best. Obviously, the stewards had to get involved, but I thought I was plenty far enough up," Piastri said.
"And in the end, that’s what got me the race. So, I’m very happy with all the work we’ve been doing at the starts, and that’s what won us the race today."
With the victory, Piastri moved ten points ahead of the field in the Drivers' Championship, overtaking his teammate for the top spot after five races.
Lando Norris successfully completed a strong recovery drive after crashing out in Q3, although he has lost ground overall to Piastri.
Norris has struggled to put together clean, consistent laps in qualifying, which has left the door open for Oscar to come through with consistent performances and leave himself in a strong position for the race.
