Oscar Piastri Sets Record Straight On McLaren Team Orders After 2024 Backlash
McLaren F1 driver Oscar Piastri has clarified his position on team orders following discussions about internal team politics during the 2024 season.
During the Italian Grand Prix, McLaren's orders dubbed the "papaya rules" came into play after Piastri started out with a strong and nerve-wracking battle with his teammate Lando Norris.
Piastri celebrated multiple achievements throughout the season, including his victory at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, which came after Norris's early exit from the qualifying round.
Even though Norris was sometimes given preference during the season during his fight with Max Verstappen for the Drivers' Championship, the Australian driver demonstrated his loyalty to the team by stepping back for Norris during the Brazilian Grand Prix Sprint, a gesture that was reciprocated when Norris allowed Piastri to seize a Sprint win in Qatar after the title race had reached its conclusion.
Ultimately, Norris secured second place in the driver standings, with Piastri finishing in fourth. Despite this, McLaren celebrated the Constructors' Championship victory, narrowly beating Ferrari by merely 14 points.
This standout season for McLaren comes as they continue to hold high aspirations for future seasons, particularly with a focus on maintaining a competitive stance against top teams like Red Bull.
Speaking about the possibility of "papaya rules" in the upcoming 2025 season, Piastri commented:
“It’s not something I’m focused on, really. More focused on racing and winning.
“I helped out Lando and the team when I was asked towards the end of the year. I know that if the roles are reversed, I will be helped, too.
“Next year [2025], we will be free to race each other.”
When asked what his main goal was for 2025, Piastri responded:
“Win.
“I’m really looking forward to next year. Winning will be the goal from day one.
“It is going to be a fight, for sure. The top teams are top teams for a reason, and they will all want to come back at us in 2025.
“I’ve only completed two seasons in F1 so it’s natural that I still have a lot of room to grow and improve. That’s what I’m most excited by as I know there is a lot more to come.
“You can’t buy experience but I’m gradually gaining that in this category and I’m very excited for the future.”
