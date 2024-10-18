Oscar Piastri Takes Clear Stance On Red Bull 'Illegal' RB20 Component
McLaren driver Oscar Piastri has targeted the Red Bull F1 team for having a device on its title contender that can potentially alter the ride height of the car. It is speculated that Red Bull was using the device to change the ride height between the qualifying and Grand Prix sessions in parc ferme to influence performance, which would be in violation of technical regulations. Piastri called out Red Bull for "breaking the boundaries" of the regulations.
A controversy brewed yesterday in the premier class of motorsport when several Formula 1 teams united to report to the FIA about an anonymous team, that had been adjusting the front bib on its F1 car in parc ferme to alter the car's performance.
The FIA swiftly responded with a statement, assuring teams that it would closely monitor the situation and implement protocols to prevent any regulation breaches. However, it later emerged that the team under scrutiny was Red Bull.
Red Bull acknowledged the presence of a front bib clearance device located on the RB20's floor. In addition, it also revealed discussions with the FIA on the matter and said it will be making changes to its RB20 F1 car.
However, Red Bull also insisted that the device is inaccessible once the car is set up for the race weekend, suggesting that altering ride height was impossible unless the car was taken apart. A spokesperson for the team said:
“Yes, it exists, although it is inaccessible once the car is fully assembled and ready to drive. In the many correspondences we have with the FIA, this component has been discussed and we have agreed on a plan for the future."
Piastri responded to the 'front bib' saga, suggesting he wasn't aware that Red Bull acknowledged its presence on the RB20, but stressed that its usage was illegal. He told the media:
“I didn't know that Red Bull admitted to it.
“It's not really for me to get involved in. I don't really know much about it.
“We’re obviously pushing the boundaries of the technical regulations, everyone is.
“It’s what makes F1, F1 - but from what I've heard and been told, something like this is not pushing the boundaries. It's clearly breaking them.”
He added:
“I haven’t heard which car it’s on, if it’s on any car - obviously there are reports of it.
“If it is something that's being used, it’s clearly not been pushing the boundaries. It’s out of the grey area and into the black area.”