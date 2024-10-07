Otmar Szafnauer’s Shocking Alpine F1 Team Firing Exposed
Alpine F1 team was thrown into a whirlwind in 2023 when Otmar Szafnauer, the principal of the squad at the time, was abruptly fired during the Belgian Grand Prix weekend. His dismissal was a decision that, as Szafnauer recounted, was relayed through an impersonal Zoom call by Renault's head of human resources.
Szafnauer's tenure at the French team, though brief, concluded with impressive performnaces. Despite joining just 18 months prior from Aston Martin, he guided the team to two podium finishes for the season—an achievement that showcased Alpine's potential above its typical midfield position, comounded by a P4 finish in the Constuctor Standings in 2022.
"[It was delivered] just in a Zoom call from the head of Renault HR. The Renault Group HR."
However, Szafnauer's vision and methods soon clashed with Renault's demands, leading to his controversial departure. According to Szafnauer, disagreements arose over how to change the corporate culture.
“There were suggestions that I needed to change the corporate culture in a way that I didn't think was the right way to do it.
“I know how to change corporate culture into a culture that has a winning mentality and psychological safety which I was on my way of doing.”
The disconnect between Szafnauer and the management became increasingly apparent.
“They wanted a corporate culture change in a different manner to get rid of some people that were doing a good job that have been there for a long time," he explained. He strongly believed that dismissing competent staff sent the wrong message: “...if you get rid of people that do a good job, then the message you send is: do a good job, get fired. That’s not the culture that you really want.”
Szafnauer’s exit contributed to a downturn in the team's performance. Alpine is suffering a disappointing 2024 season so far, languishing in ninth place in the constructors’ championship—a clear indication of the internal discord's impact. Furthermore, the team was forced to scrap its 2026 engine project, a decision linked to the exodus of pivotal team members. Szafnauer himself pointed to this loss of talent as a key reason for the team’s struggles:
“It's not because I left. It's because a mass of people left.” He lamented that many of those who departed were indeed valuable contributors: “Those people who left actually did a good job. Most of them are at other teams now.”