Ousted Alpine Boss Otmar Szafnauer Speaks Out On F1 Return
Otmar Szafnauer is open to making a comeback into the F1 world, provided he finds an opportunity that fits his criteria. This comes after his gardening leave has come to an end.
Szafnauer was instrumental in the transformation of Force India into Racing Point and, eventually Aston Martin. Leading a team through a major brand transition was a big task to take on, further amplified by the budget constraints that he and his team had to address. He later moved to Alpine in February 2022 before being ousted during the 2023 Belgian Grand Prix weekend.
During an interview with Planet F1, Szafnauer, who has been quiet on the F1 side of things since his exit, has opened up on the possibility of returning to the sport. He explained:
“F1 is not behind me.
“I turned 60 last year, I think I’ve got another five or six years left before I want to retire.
“I tell people that, when you go skiing at the age of 65 you ski differently than at the age of 75 or 85.
“If it’s not skiing that you like – if it’s mountain biking, for example, or whatever it is, you ski or bike differently at 65 than you do at 75… car racing or motorcycles or whatever hobby that you have.
“I don’t want to miss the seven or 10 good years of a hobby.
“I don’t want to work till I’m 82 but, 65 to 67, in that region, would be a good time to retire – I think 60 is a bit too young.”
His readiness to return comes with specific requirements. He added:
“If I can help a team with my knowledge and experience to do better than they currently are, to move them up the grid, I would like that as a challenge.
“But it’s got to be in the right position.
“The position has to have enough input into the entire organisation to make a difference.
“I don’t want to work for a team, just to work for a team.
“I want to have the latitude and authority to actually make a difference, and the decisions that I make or help with have an impact.”
Recently, Szafnauer has ventured into potential new opportunities, one of which involves the idea of bringing a new team onto the Formula 1 grid. He has engaged with American investors about the prospect of introducing a 12th F1 team. During an appearance on the James Allen on F1 podcast, Szafnauer explained, as quoted by Motorsport Week:
“I’ve been working with some American funders and some car manufacturers to look at a 12th team for the future.
“At the time, when I started the project, it was going to be the 11th team, but now Cadillac is in, so they’ve got the 11th spot.
“So when they open up the process of adding the 12th team, I hope to be able to put in a robust case to allow the 12th team to go to the people that I have funding it, as well as the manufacturer that I’m working with.”
