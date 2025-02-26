Pierre Gasly Calls for Big F1 75 Change for 2026
Pierre Gasly has called for changes at the next F1 75 event, something we assume will happen next year after 2025's success. The recent F1 75 event in London has sparked conversations among fans and drivers, including George Russell and Esteban Ocon, who, along with Gasly, took some time to share their thoughts on the event. This special evening saw the unveiling of the 2025 car liveries by all ten teams together for the first time in front of fans.
Earlier in February, this first-of-its-kind event brought a surge of excitement and energy to London's O2 Arena as it celebrated Formula 1's 75th anniversary. Gasly, alongside fellow drivers like Esteban Ocon, compliments the rich atmosphere.
"I think the energy was insane honestly when we’re on the middle of the stage there," Ocon noted about the car unveiling, "the people shouting, it’s something that, you know, will forever stick in my mind. It’s quite crazy."
Ocon even found comparisons to events like the UFC, calling attention to how different and special the F1 occasion felt. "I watch the UFC and when they’re in the middle of the stadium, it’s quite similar," he said, further adding, "we don’t really get to experience that, apart from Mexico driver’s parade, but we are not really in the middle. It’s outside and it’s very different."
15,000 fans grabbed tickets within an hour of them going on sale for the two-hour show. And while the event celebrated the liveries of each team, it also mixed in musical performances and interviews. It was broadcast live worldwide and streamed on F1's YouTube, culminating in over 7 million live views.
While the buzz was mostly positive, Pierre Gasly suggested his own adjustments.
"I think it was a great event," he stated. "So I'm sure the way it was perceived from the fans and the exposure was enormous for our sports teams and sponsors.
"I'm sure that a couple of tweaks here and there we can do to improve the show." Despite pointing out room for improvement, Gasly appreciated the uniqueness of the event, saying, "going on stage with such a crowded stadium - it's not something you get to experience as an F1 driver."
George Russell, driving for Mercedes, found the event to be well-executed and praised host Jack Whitehall's energy.
"No, I thought it was great, to be honest," he shared. "Jack Whitehall was really great and added a lot to the evening. You too, Lawrence."
Russell added, "But I think it was really good for the sport. Everything F1 is doing at the moment it feels like it adds a lot to the sport as a whole."
Gasly also had a bold suggestion: bringing future events to Paris, his home capital city. With a touch of humor, Gasly added: "In Paris!"
