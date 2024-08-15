Pierre Gasly Opens Up On Yuki Tsunoda Discussions As RB Driver 'Feels He Deserves More'
Pierre Gasly recently voiced strong support for his former teammate Yuki Tsunoda, advocating for his elevation to Red Bull Racing amid the Japanese driver's growing frustrations over his career progression. Gasly, possessing firsthand insight into Tsunoda's capabilities and mindset, shared that Tsunoda feels ready to challenge top-tier competitors like Max Verstappen and is eager for a chance to prove himself at Red Bull.
Currently, in his fourth Formula 1 season with Red Bull’s junior team VCARB, Tsunoda has amassed 22 points this year, surpassing his more experienced teammate, Daniel Ricciardo, who has secured only 12 points. Despite his notable performance and consistency, Red Bull management has kept Tsunoda in the junior team with a contract extension, with preferences leaning toward Ricciardo and reserve driver Liam Lawson over Tsunoda for any potential promotions.
Tsunoda has been vocal that he is ready to fight it out at the front of the grid alongside Verstappen at Red Bull. He commented to the media, as quoted by Racing News 365:
"I think I can fight hard with him. I won't make life easy for him, for sure.
"Obviously, he's very fast and he's very consistent. So drivers' championship-wise, I wouldn't say I have massive confidence that I can straight away beat him in the drivers' championship from the first year."
Having navigated similar frustrations during his own F1 career—including a promotion followed by a swift demotion from Red Bull's primary team—Gasly offered advice to Tsunoda. The French driver revealed to Autosport:
“I always said Yuki is very fast. I have seen it. He has proved it over the past few seasons and he will continue to prove it.
“I have talked to him about it, we have had conversations and I know he wants more and feels he deserves more.
“It’s not an easy position. Personally, I would have liked him to get a chance at Red Bull, but I am not Helmut Marko.
“I have been in a similar position to him. What I say to him is: ‘Just keep doing what you are doing. As long as you are competitive, at some point you will get the right place’.”
2024 F1 Driver Standings As Of Summer Break
1. Max Verstappen - 277 points
2. Lando Norris - 199 points
3. Charles Leclerc - 177 points
4. Oscar Piastri - 167 points
5. Carlos Sainz - 162 points
6. Lewis Hamilton - 150 points
7. Sergio Perez - 131 points
8. George Russell - 116 points
9. Fernando Alonso - 49 points
10. Lance Stroll - 24 points
11. Nico Hulkenberg - 22 points
12. Yuki Tsunoda - 22 points
13. Daniel Ricciardo - 12 points
14. Oliver Bearman - 6 points
15. Pierre Gasly - 6 points
16. Kevin Magnussen - 5 points
17. Esteban Ocon - 5 points
18. Alex Albon - 4 points
19. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points
20. Logan Sargeant - 0 points
21. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points