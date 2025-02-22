Pierre Gasly Urges Alpine to Ditch 2025 Development in Major Warning
Alpine driver Pierre Gasly has urged his team to adopt a smart approach this year so it can capitalize on the opportunities to build a winning car for the 2026 season when Formula 1 enters a new era of regulations. With the sport entering the final year of the current ground effect era, teams face a critical decision on when to shift their focus from developing the 2025 car to prioritizing the 2026 model.
Gasly suggests that Alpine has laid out its plan for 2025, and upgrades to the car have been predetermined. However, the desire to have a potent package and win races led Gasly to point out that his team must be smart in making the right decisions at the right time, suggesting that the 2026 development must not be compromised in any way.
Alpine suffered from an underpowered power unit in the current era, which contributed to the team's struggles in recent years. Gasly, who will drive alongside rookie driver Jack Doohan this season, believes the big reset in 2026 will place Alpine at par with other teams, and thus, it must focus on a strong start early on to gain a considerable advantage. That means prioritizing the 2026 car over the 2025 model.
2026 also marks the year when Alpine becomes a customer team. It will purchase both the power unit and gearbox from Mercedes. Revealing his ideas for the 2026 season, the French driver said:
"If it was down to me, all the budget would be on 2026, but I am not in control of the budget.
"If that is good or bad, I don't know but I don't care being eighth, ninth or 10th, I want to win, I want to finish on the podium and I know it is not going to be easy to make [the gap] up this year.
"But I know in 2026, we're starting with the same weapons as other teams and it is up to us to deliver the best car possible.
"It doesn't change [my approach] as a driver, every single time you get in the car, I want the fastest package I can get, so it doesn't change the mindset for 2025, but bigger picture, I know there is a lot more to gain in '26 than I'll be able to fight for in '25.
"That is why we've got to be smart in the way we do things. The good thing is that the budget is already decided for this year, the upgrades are pretty much all decided as well so we've got a clear plan, and we've just got to trust in our tools and make sure we make the right decisions for our future."