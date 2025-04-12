Pierre Gasly "Very Happy" with P4 Qualifying Result After Surprisingly Showing Pace
In a surprising result, Alpine's Pierre Gasly managed to qualify P5 in Bahrain, above the McLaren of Lando Norris and Max Verstappen.
Gasly is a highly experienced driver who consistently delivers strong performances each race weekend. When the car allows, he can achieve remarkable and unexpected qualifying results.
In Bahrain, he seems to have done just that successfully, driving the Alpine at an impressive pace and managing the tires throughout a lap so that there is still speed even towards the end of the lap.
Alpine has not yet scored a single point this season, although the team appears to be in a prime position to deliver a solid points haul if Sunday's execution is as good as Saturday's.
More News: Max Verstappen: RB21 'Too Slow' After Red Bull 'Struggle For Pace'
Gasly finished the session happy with his performance and looking forward to the race.
"We need this," the Frenchman said.
"You know, we know it's extremely tight, we still haven't scored any points this year, and we've been more on the back foot and at the back of the midfield.
More News: Ferrari Leader Explains the Car Set-Up Difference Between Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton
"And this weekend, we managed to put a very strong performance together, so far."
"I just managed to just really nail the second run in Q2 and in Q3 and this put us in a great position. And I'm just happy, because it shows, as I've said, there is potential in that car. It's sometimes OK.
"We were struggling a bit more on other tracks, but it's just nice to see that we've proven it today and for the rest of the season. We know there'll be some other tracks where we will have some opportunities."
Gasly will actually start in P4, a position higher than where he qualified due to a one-place grid drop for Kimi Antonelli.
Much credit rightfully went to the racing team, who managed to work on the car and strive to position it where a successful result was attainable.
More News: Ferrari Leader Explains the Car Set-Up Difference Between Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton
“12 months ago, we were absolutely nowhere, we were P20 and struggling, so when I see what I could do today with the car, it just makes me very happy and very proud of what the guys have done so far,” he said.
“The car was really impressive, the front grip was very strong... those last few runs we really managed to nail it and it was so special.”