Pirelli Announces High-Drama Tyre Choices for F1's Hottest September Races
Pirelli, the exclusive tire supplier for Formula One, recently announced the specific tire compounds to be used in the upcoming F1 races scheduled for September. The selections have been made for the next three Grands Prix: the Italian Grand Prix, Azerbaijan Grand Prix, and Singapore Grand Prix.
The Italian Grand Prix is set to take place on the 1st of September, followed closely by the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on the 15th, and the Singapore Grand Prix on the 22nd.
For each of these races, Pirelli has chosen to deploy the three softest compounds in its arsenal. Specifically, the C3 compound will serve as the P Zero White hard tire, the C4 as the P Zero Yellow medium tire, and the C5 as the P Zero Red soft tire.
These selections mirror the choices made for the same races in the previous year.
The decision to use these particular compounds is influenced by the characteristics of the tracks where these races are held.
The venues in Baku and Singapore feature challenging street circuits that typically benefit from the softer compounds due to their twisty and demanding nature. However, the choice of soft compounds is particularly bold for Monza, known for its high-speed straights and aggressive racing.
This decision is rendered even more intriguing by the fact that Monza has undergone a complete resurfacing just a few weeks before the race, presenting a fresh challenge to both the drivers and Pirelli's tires.
The company appears keen to see how the selected compounds will fare on this newly laid asphalt and how teams and drivers will adjust their strategies accordingly. The variability of the track conditions, combined with the use of the softest compounds available, could significantly influence the dynamics of the race, offering potential surprises and differing strategies throughout the weekend.
With Monza's new surface potentially altering tire behavior, teams will need to be particularly adept at predicting and managing tire wear and performance throughout the race, making smooth sailing practice sessions extremely important. The consistency in tire choice across different races does provide teams with a basis for comparison and strategy formulation, however.
As the Formula One season resumes after the summer break, the races in September are set up to be hopefully pretty unpredictable. Pirelli’s tire choices, particularly in the context of Monza’s new track surface, could lead to some thrilling and dynamic racing.