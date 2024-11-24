Pirelli’s Sudden Strategy U-Turn for Las Vegas Grand Prix Revealed
Pirelli, Formula One's exclusive tire supplier, has altered its initial strategy prediction for the Las Vegas Grand Prix. Initially, Pirelli had identified a two-stop strategy as optimal based on last year's race data. However, recent post-qualifying analyses have shifted expert opinion towards a one-stop strategy, a departure from their previous estimation. The decision is founded on comprehensive assessment of tire performance data and the unique track conditions, key considerations that Pirelli has prioritized for the race at the infamous Las Vegas circuit.
In a fiercely competitive qualifying session under the neon-lit sky of Las Vegas, George Russell clinched pole position for Mercedes with an impressive lap time of 1'32"312. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz closely followed with a 1'32"410, and Alpine's Pierre Gasly secured third on the grid with a time of 1'32"664.
The challenging track conditions in Las Vegas have played a critical role in the strategic decisions for this race. After being opened to public traffic, the track surfaces were reset, affecting grip and leading to issues with graining, especially in the initial stages of the race.
"A spectacular and very closely contested qualifying, the teams evenly matched, producing surprises from start to finish," noted Mario Isola, Pirelli’s motorsport director. The adaptability required by teams was evident in their approach to handling flying laps. Teams like Mercedes and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen went for immediate flying laps despite the freezing 10 °C temperatures, while teams like Ferrari and McLaren opted to include preparation laps to optimize tire warmth and in turn, performance.
Pirelli has selected the softest compounds for this year's Grand Prix—C3 (Hard), C4 (Medium), and C5 (Soft)—due to the circuit's characteristics and the low temperatures experienced, which influence tire warm-up and the propensity for graining.
"As was easily predictable, the track is still very dirty and it gets significantly quicker with every passing lap," Isola observed. Despite the unfamiliarity with this year's compound, Pirelli is confident that the C3 will be invaluable for race day owing to its extensive use during last year's race and subsequent testing.
Isola confirmed the likelihood of a single pit stop during the race.
"A one-stop is clearly the quickest, with the Medium and Hard the obvious choices." The strategy for most drivers will likely involve starting on Medium tires and transitioning to Hard tires around lap 14, a strategy reminiscent of last year’s race. With the preserved sets of C3 compounds, drivers have a buffer in case the race is interrupted by a Safety Car, which is plausible given the street circuit's propensity for incidents.
"It’s therefore no coincidence that all the drivers have kept two sets of the C3 for tomorrow night’s race: they will definitely use one, while the other can be regarded as a backup," Isola added.
Considerable emphasis has also been placed on potential graining issues due to the reset track conditions.
"Graining will make itself felt, especially in the early stages," Isola warned, alluding to the expected impact on tire compound strategy. Teams will need to minimize this effect to remain competitive. Moreover, street circuit conditions introduce the risk of yellow and red flags, an aspect teams will factor into their strategic planning, as explained by Isola:
"Those going for a more cautious approach, especially if they have been relegated to the back end of the grid, could opt to start with the Hard, going past the halfway point before pitting for Mediums."