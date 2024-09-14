Political Tensions Force F1 Teams to Race Without Standard Equipment At Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Due to an ongoing political dispute between the Azeri and French governments, Formula 1 teams at the 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix are being forced to manage without their standard weather radar system, an important tool typically relied upon for race strategy and planning.
Meteo-France, the organization responsible for providing Formula 1's official weather radar system, did not send representatives to this weekend's event in Baku. This follows a travel advisory issued by France's Foreign Ministry last week, cautioning French nationals, including dual citizens, against traveling to Azerbaijan.
The ongoing dispute between Azerbaijan and France revolves around conflicting interests in the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, amplified by the arrest of a French national in December, who was subsequently charged with espionage. This situation has heightened diplomatic tensions between the two nations.
According to a report by Autosport, several French nationals from various F1 teams have opted not to attend the Azerbaijan GP due to the current situation, though Alpine has reportedly proceeded with its planned staff group for the event as scheduled.
The absence of Meteo-France representatives in Baku has left F1 teams without their usual radar system, typically installed at the highest point of the circuit to track weather patterns in the area. As France's official meteorological agency, Meteo-France is required to follow the government's travel advisory, which led to their non-attendance.
Although Meteo-France staff were unable to travel to Baku City Circuit, they are still supporting the race remotely. Communication with race control remains intact, and they continue to provide regular weather forecasts through public information systems.
This has been especially possible since the FIA has deployed much of the additional equipment used by Meteo-France, including tools for measuring wind speed and ambient temperature at various circuit locations. However, instead of the usual four weather stations spread across the track, only one station is in use this weekend, located in the pitlane.
Nevertheless, F1 teams also have the option to set up their own weather measurement devices in the pitlane. In the absence of the standard Meteo-France radar system, it is anticipated that they will rely on commercially available alternatives, which they typically use and monitor at most races.
The report also states that despite Meteo-France's physical absence, their remote support has been satisfactory, with the FIA expressing full contentment with the service being provided this weekend. According to Formula1.com, the weather forecast for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday remains sunny and dry:
Conditions: Sunny and dry day
Wind: Light easterly with gusts up to 30 kph during the race
Race start temperature: 26°C
Maximum temperature expected: 26°C
Minimum temperature expected: 20°C
Chance of rain: 0%