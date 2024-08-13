Porsche Offers Final Update On F1 Entry: 'Off The Table'
Porsche’s Motorsport Vice President Thomas Laudenbach has offered a final verdict on its future entry into Formula 1, revealing that plans are off the table and that the company is no longer "spending any energy" on returning to the pinnacle of motorsport after engine partnership talks with Red Bull were called off.
Porsche is actively engaged in nearly every major racing category, including IMSA, WEC, and various other GT series. The German marque also entered Formula E in 2019, making an impressive debut in Saudi Arabia that November by securing a podium finish in their very first race. However, it has firmly ruled out a Formula 1 future, suggesting it is "well-occupied" and "extremely happy" with its endeavors.
The situation seemed to have shifted suddenly, as Porsche and Red Bull were negotiating a partnership two years ago for the 2026 season when F1's new engine regulations come into play. However, the deal ultimately fell through as Porsche reportedly sought a 50% stake in Red Bull while Red Bull was determined to retain its independence. Consequently, The Christian-Horner-led team pursued its 2026 power unit development route with Ford.
Back in September 2022, when Porsche announced that it would no longer be pursuing a partnership with Red Bull, the German manufacturer still referred to Formula 1 as "an attractive environment." However, Laudenbach has now made the stance clear that entering F1 is "not a topic for us" at this time. Speaking to Autosport.com, as reported by F1technical.net:
“It is off the table: right now F1 is not a task for us and we are not spending any energy on that.
“We are only focused on what we do right now, and if you look at it, we have many different activities: we are well-occupied and extremely happy with what we do.”
The Porsche Motorsport boss emphasized the company's extensive involvement across various motorsport categories, describing the current portfolio as nearly the perfect fit for the brand. He added:
“We are engaged in customer racing from track days, GT4, one-make series up to professional GT racing [in GT3].
“On top of that we are racing in the two most important endurance racing series [the World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship with the 963 LMDh] with our partner Penske.
“The third part, since electrification of our brand is very important, is our engagement in Formula E, which is the only full-electric series on a high level.
“I think we are really well served.”
Laudenbach also clarified that Porsche has no plans to join the IndyCar Series as an engine supplier. The move away from Formula 1, signals a shift from Volkswagen's 2022 announcement that both Porsche and Audi were in the "final evaluation phase" for Formula 1 entries. Porsche's focus was on a potential partnership with Red Bull, but the deal fell through because Porsche sought a collaboration on "equal footing," a condition that couldn't be met.