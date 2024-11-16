F1 News: Ralf Schumacher Criticizes FIA President Over Niels Wittich Fiasco
In the latest episode of discord within the world of Formula 1, Ralf Schumacher has openly criticized FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem following the sudden sidelining of Formula 1 race director Niels Wittich. This development has stirred controversy and garnered attention as Schumacher shared his perspectives on Formel1.de's YouTube channel, expressing shock over Wittich’s abrupt departure and dissatisfaction with Ben Sulayem’s leadership approach.
Wittich, who took over the role of F1 race director after Michael Masi's departure after the tumultuous 2021 season finale, was unexpectedly removed from his position. The FIA thanked Wittich for his service and mentioned his pursuit of other opportunities, yet Wittich clarified to Motorsport Magazin that his exit was not voluntary.
Reflecting on Wittich's tenure, Schumacher admitted that there were initial challenges, specifically over enforcing safety standards that prohibited piercings and jewelry (we all remember that saga).
"At the beginning [of Wittich's term] it was a bit creaking and groaning. He had to point out to drivers that certain safety standards had to be observed, and that caused some problems," Schumacher conceded. "But I now see him as a very capable race director who performed his duties well and made the right decisions with red flags and safety cars," he concluded.
The unexpected dismissal of Wittich continues a pattern of controversies under Ben Sulayem’s leadership. The former F1 driver suggests that a conflict between Wittich and Ben Sulayem played a crucial role in this decision.
"[Ben Sulayem] is different from his predecessors in every aspect, and wants to have a say in every area. He probably had different ideas, but Wittich wanted to maintain his independence as race director. They clearly could not find an agreement. In that case, Ben Sulayem has a lot more power and he resolved it this way."
Schumacher also openly criticizes Sulayem’s performance as FIA president, challenging the effectiveness of his leadership.
"No. I expected more from him. I think a good FIA president uses his influence to improve the situation for the FIA and the drivers," Schumacher reflected. The German added, “You get the feeling that Ben Sulayem is not happy with his position.”
The timing of Wittich's dismissal, preceding the final triple header in Las Vegas, Qatar, and Abu Dhabi, intensifies scrutiny over FIA's decision-making strategies and management under Ben Sulayem’s reign. Wittich, hailed for his professionalism and impartiality, has now been replaced by Rui Marques, previously the race director of F2 and F3, who steps into the high-pressure role amid a decisive season phase.
This shakeup in FIA management is not an isolated incident but part of a series of contentious developments linked to Ben Sulayem’s leadership. His tenure has been peppered with criticisms over penalty decisions, confrontations with Liberty Media—the Formula 1 rights holder—and overall managerial oversight. Given the controversies, this latest event casts a spotlight on the underlying frictions within the FIA.