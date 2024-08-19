Rare Adrian Newey-Designed F1 Car Auctioned For Eye-Watering Sum
The MP4-21, designed by legendary car designer Adrian Newey in his final year with McLaren, was one of the first Formula 1 cars tested by a young Lewis Hamilton at just 21 years old. Initially driven by Juan Pablo Montoya in the first three Grands Prix of the 2006 F1 season, this iconic car was auctioned by RM Sotheby’s on Friday, with a guide price set between $2.85 million and $3.5 million.
The switch to a V-8 power unit for the 2006 season allowed for a more compact rear-end design. According to Mercedes-McLaren, 90% of the car had been redesigned or refined compared to the previous MP4-20. This new model made its on-track debut in January 2006 during testing at Spain's Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.
While the previous season's V-10 engine had been a collaborative effort between Ilmor and Mercedes, the MP4-21 marked a significant milestone for McLaren as it became the first car to be powered solely by a Mercedes-Benz engine—the FO108S. This 2.4-liter naturally aspirated V-8 was paired with a seven-speed McLaren transmission, delivering an impressive 750 horsepower at an exhilarating 19,000 rpm. The car was equipped with Michelin tires and fueled by Mobil.
The MP4-21 holds significant importance in Formula 1 history for two major reasons. Firstly, it was the last McLaren-Mercedes car designed under the technical leadership of the legendary Adrian Newey, who departed for Red Bull Racing shortly after the car's on-track debut. Secondly, in the fall of 2006, the MP4-21 became the first Formula 1 car tested by a young Hamilton, who would go on to become a seven-time world champion, making this model a crucial part of his storied career.
Before Hamilton's involvement, the chassis 21A-03 of the MP4-21 was driven by McLaren-Mercedes team driver Montoya in the first three races of the 2006 F1 season. In its debut at the Bahrain Grand Prix, Montoya qualified 5th, briefly led the race for four laps, and ultimately finished 5th, ahead of Williams-Cosworth drivers Mark Webber and Nico Rosberg. At the Malaysian Grand Prix, Montoya started 6th, out-qualified teammate Kimi Raikkonen, and finished 4th, ahead of Ferrari's Felipe Massa and Michael Schumacher.
Hamilton tested chassis 21A-03 in October 2006 at Elvington and Jerez, just weeks before being officially announced as a McLaren-Mercedes driver in November. The car underwent further testing in November 2006 and January 2007 before being retired from competition. McLaren retained the chassis for years, as confirmed by a plate in the car's tub.
In 2019, McLaren Racing Heritage fully restored chassis 21A-03 to its functional specification, including its original engine, gearbox, onboard computer, and steering wheel. Accompanied by a McLaren Certificate of Authenticity detailing its race history and restoration, this MP4-21 was made ready for on-track exhibitions or vintage racing with the proper support.