Rare Lewis Hamilton McLaren Race Suit Hits Auction Ahead Of Mercedes Exit
Sports collectors from around the globe have an opportunity to own a piece of racing history. The Goldin Auction presents a unique opportunity for sports collectors, particularly those passionate about Formula 1. The auction features rare and exclusive items connected to some of the biggest names in the sport, including Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas, Toto Wolff, George Russell, and Max Verstappen.
The Lewis Hamilton race-used McLaren F1 racing suit is the highlight of the Goldin Auction. This suit, worn during his sixteenth career win on July 22, 2011, represents a significant moment in the British driver's illustrious career. As a seven-time World Drivers’ Champion with 105 Grand Prix victories, Hamilton's legacy in Formula 1 is monumental, making this race-worn suit a highly coveted piece of memorabilia.
For collectors and fans, owning such an item is a chance to connect with one of the sport's greatest drivers. The suit not only symbolizes a victory from a pivotal point in Hamilton's career but also serves as a tangible piece of his remarkable journey in F1. Given Hamilton's status and the rarity of the item, it will likely attract considerable attention from bidders worldwide.
The auction is currently underway with a high bid of $12,044 (at the time of writing) with seven days remaining. A 2008 Hamilton championship season-worn suit while driving for McLaren sold for $43,920 on January 27, 2024. A 2010 race-used suit sold for $18,000 in an auction that ended in April.
Other types of items are also up for bid including a Max Verstappen Topps Chrome SuperFractor card, signed by the Red Bull superstar in 2023. This incredible card is in perfect condition graded PSA GEM MT 10. Verstappen is the leading candidate to claim the 2024 WDC and a three-time World Drivers' Championship winner. The card is currently at $9,000 with the auction ending on September 2, 2024.
The only-known George Russell 2020 Topp Dynasty patch card graded PSA GEM MT 10. This card hails from the inaugural Dynasty F1 production and is signed by the Mercedes legend. With seven days left the rare card currently has a highest bid of $1,800.
On top of these items are Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 team-signed blueprints which feature signatures from key current and former members of the Brackley-based squad, including Lewis Hamilton, his former teammate Valtteri Bottas, and team chief Toto Wolff.