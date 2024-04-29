RB F1 News: CEO Speaks Out On Liam Lawson Future
RB's potential lineup shakeup has taken a clearer shape with CEO Peter Bayer hinting at Liam Lawson's promotion. The move hinges on potential changes within the team and the broader driver market.
With the Formula 1 paddock swirling with speculation around driver movements for the upcoming seasons, Peter Bayer, CEO of Visa Cash App RB (RB) has shed light on the prospects of reserve driver Liam Lawson. Speaking about the evolving dynamics within the team, Bayer suggested that the New Zealander could soon find himself in a race seat, particularly if there are shifts among current team members.
Lawson, currently a reserve driver for both Red Bull and its sister team RB, has not yet secured a full-time seat despite filling in commendably for Daniel Ricciardo in five races last season. With the 2024 season underway, he finds himself on standby. However, with Ricciardo struggling to find the expected performance in the first five races of the season, speculation is rising over the Australian driver's future with the team. Bayer commented during an interview with Speed Cafe:
“It's very early days. It depends a bit on how the global market is developing.
“If there is change in our team, there's a big likely vote for Liam to be the one.”
When discussing Lawson's potential promotion to a full time F1 seat, Bayer explained:
“Honestly, it's too early. You don't know how things are going at Red Bull.
“And when was it, when Fernando changed to Aston Martin? [It was] Like a game of chess, which was like simultaneous chess.
“Potentially could happen this year, I guess. But he's out reserve driver, we clearly said that he is out number one candidate for a seat, if there is a seat.”
Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko is also a vocal advocate for Lawson's inclusion in the grid as early as this year. Red Bull is not afraid of making cut-throat decisions, as seen by Nyck de Vries' ten-race tenure with AlphaTauri (now RB). The Dutch driver was replaced by Ricciardo just ten races into his rookie season, which has sparked more speculation that the team could make a similar decision for Ricciardo this year.