RB Team Promises Movie Partnerships In Near Future
The RB Team, previously known as AlphaTauri, is committed to intertwining high-speed racing with Hollywood. Leveraging the legacy of Red Bull, a team that has been a part of the sport since 2005, RB is revamping its approach to make the sport more accessible and engaging beyond the traditional.
At the heart of these efforts is CEO Peter Bayer, via Motorsport.com:
"We want to make sure that we democratize the sport with activities where everybody is invited to join, which is a combination of Formula 1 content mixed with music, art, culture," Bayer explained. This strategy was vividly showcased at a car wash event in Miami's Wynwood neighborhood, coinciding with the Miami Grand Prix, which Bayer praised as the best example of the team's new direction.
The team also promoted the Warner Bros. movie Twisters at the Silverstone Grand Prix, signaling the beginning of various high-profile collaborations. '“We continued with the movie Twisters, and we have a couple of other movie partnerships coming, but we will also keep pushing on everything that's music, because we believe it's one of those universal languages that everyone understands," Bayer added.
This new angle on popular culture is core to RB's strategy to engage younger audiences and those who might find the high cost of attending races prohibitive.
“We try and do things outside of Formula 1 because a lot of people cannot come to the races, either because it's sold out or because it's too expensive," Bayer noted.
Looking forward, RB Team is excited about the future, with plans to further enrich the Grand Prix weekend experience.
“Look at the event in Silverstone, where you have the fan fest that's simply incredible. You have live bands and there's more and more that's coming," Bayer stated, illustrating how a race weekend is no longer just about a race. It's a celebration of racing via a festival that can appease any level or racing enthusiast.