Red Bull Advisor Addresses Max Verstappen's Risk Of Race Ban In 2025
Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko has hinted that Max Verstappen won't change his aggressive driving style despite attracting penalty points on his super license this season. Verstappen will receive a one-race ban if he accumulates 12 penalty points in 12 months, but Marko revealed that the Dutchman is a tough driver and won't change his driving style to avoid penalties.
Haas driver Kevin Magnussen faced a one-race ban this season after surpassing the penalty points limit, marking the first time a driver has been banned under this rule since its introduction. For the four-time world champion, however, scrutiny from the FIA was a recurring theme this season. His aggressive driving came under the spotlight during the United States Grand Prix and the Mexico City Grand Prix, with both incidents involving Verstappen forcing his championship rival, Lando Norris, off the track.
The Mexico incident added two penalty points to his tally, while another point was issued for slowing down during Qatar Grand Prix qualifying, which sparked a dispute with Mercedes' George Russell. In Brazil, Verstappen received an additional point for failing to stay within the Virtual Safety Car delta time, and two more were added following a collision with McLaren's Oscar Piastri on the opening lap of the Abu Dhabi season finale. This brought his tally to eight points, with none expiring before June 2025.
Speaking on the Inside Line F1 podcast, Marko was asked if Verstappen needs to reduce his aggression while driving to avoid more penalty points in 2025. He said:
“I mean, penalty points is a different story, but as far as I remember, there was one crash in Austria, but he survived, Lando didn’t, and I think that was tough racing.
“Like everybody in the old days [said], ‘let them race’.
“That was one incident, and the other one was in the last race in Abu Dhabi. He had a very good start. [Carlos] Sainz didn’t have a good start, so it enabled him to, and there was a chance. I think Piastri wasn’t looking to the side. I think he was looking forward. That’s a racing accident in the first corner, that can happen.
“But otherwise, Max is Max, and that’s part of his charisma, part of his personality. If there is a chance, he takes it and that he is a hard driver, a tough driver, that’s also part of his image, and I don’t think he has to change.
“And penalty points, that’s also, he is a character. He has his own opinion and also expresses his own opinion.”