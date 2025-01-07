Red Bull And Ferrari's Eye-Watering $100 Million Sponsorship Deals Revealed - Report
Ferrari and Red Bull are reportedly set to receive approximately $100 million each in sponsorship for 2025 from their primary partners, HP and Oracle, respectively. These deals place the two teams at the top of the list for the highest sponsorship earnings in Formula 1 for the current year.
Oracle, the American software giant, was the largest external sponsor of a Formula 1 team at the start of the 2024 season, continuing its long-standing partnership with Red Bull. Beyond financial backing, Oracle's contributions extend to vital technological support, including advanced software that aids Red Bull’s tactical team in calculating pit-stop strategies. Interestingly, Oracle’s involvement in Formula 1 isn’t new; the company was also active in the championship during the 1990s.
HP, the California-based computer firm, became Scuderia Ferrari's title sponsor ahead of the Miami Grand Prix in April 2024, with its blue logo now featured on Ferrari's SF-24 F1 car to highlight the partnership. In addition, both Ferrari drivers, then-Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc, wore blue racing overalls to celebrate the partnership.
Previously known as Hewlett-Packard, HP has a history in Formula 1 sponsorship, including minor deals with Stewart and Jordan in 1999 and a continued presence with Jaguar from 2000. Most notably, HP replaced Compaq as Williams' primary sponsor, with its branding appearing on the cars from the 2002 British Grand Prix to the end of the 2005 season.
A report states that Ferrari and Red Bull top the rankings in terms of sponsorship values of $100 million each per year. Following them in third position is Aston Martin's deal with Saudi oil group Aramco, valued at $75 million. Fourth is the deal between Mercedes and its petroleum title sponsor Petronas, valued at $70 million. Lastly, Sauber's partnership with gambling entity Stake is said to be valued at $50 million annually.
In 2024, Ferrari also reaped the benefits of signing seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, effective in 2025. The announcement led to a surge in Ferrari's share price, rising more than 10% to reach a record high on the New York Stock Exchange. This nearly $7 billion increase in market value reflects strong investor confidence in Hamilton’s potential to elevate the team.
Hamilton made the move to Ferrari in pursuit of his long-awaited eighth world title after twelve years with Mercedes. During his time there, he played a pivotal role in securing eight constructors' championships and claimed six of his seven driver titles. However, the inception of the current ground effect era in 2022 proved challenging for many teams, including Mercedes. The team struggled to develop a versatile car capable of competing for the championship, which left Hamilton without a dominant contender.