Red Bull Become Eighth Team To Confirm 2023 Car Release Date - "Greatest In F1 History"

Red Bull are the next team to confirm the release date of their 2023 F1 car, which is set to be unveiled on 3rd February in New York City.

We have already had confirmation from seven of the teams release dates, so with Red Bull's announcement today, we are now just waiting on two more teams.

The team took to social media to confirm the release date, writing:

"New kit, new car, New York Our Season Launch February 3rd"

Out of the announcements that have already been made, the reigning champions are the first release date to wait for. However, Alfa Romeo and Haas are yet to confirm their release dates.

The team wrote in a statement following the announcement:

"The 3rd February is set to be our biggest launch yet, in the city that never sleeps, New York." "Not only is this going to be the first Formula 1 season launch to take place in the US, we're also planning to make it the greatest in F1 history."

Red Bull are the eighth team to confirm their 2023 car release date. The other confirmed dates are:

6th February - Williams via their website or app.

11th February - AlphaTauri at an event also in New York City.

13th February - Aston Martin at an event at the Silverstone track, as well as the launch of the McLaren.

14th February - Ferrari.

15th February - Mercedes.

16th February - Alpine at an event in London.

The 2023 F1 season will be starting the the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday 5th March, with the pre-season testing the week before.

Red Bull dominated the 2022 season and will be looking to come back strong to defend their constructor's championship as well as Max Verstappen wanting to defend the driver's championship.