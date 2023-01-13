Skip to main content

Red Bull Become Eighth Team To Confirm 2023 Car Release Date - "Greatest In F1 History"

Red Bull are currently the first team to reveal the 2023 car.

Red Bull are the next team to confirm the release date of their 2023 F1 car, which is set to be unveiled on 3rd February in New York City. 

We have already had confirmation from seven of the teams release dates, so with Red Bull's announcement today, we are now just waiting on two more teams.

The team took to social media to confirm the release date, writing:

"New kit, new car, New York Our Season Launch February 3rd"

Out of the announcements that have already been made, the reigning champions are the first release date to wait for. However, Alfa Romeo and Haas are yet to confirm their release dates. 

The team wrote in a statement following the announcement:

"The 3rd February is set to be our biggest launch yet, in the city that never sleeps, New York."

"Not only is this going to be the first Formula 1 season launch to take place in the US, we're also planning to make it the greatest in F1 history."

USATSI_19294956_168396005_lowres
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Red Bull are the eighth team to confirm their 2023 car release date. The other confirmed dates are:

6th February - Williams via their website or app.

11th February - AlphaTauri at an event also in New York City.

13th February - Aston Martin at an event at the Silverstone track, as well as the launch of the McLaren.

14th February - Ferrari.

15th February - Mercedes.

16th February - Alpine at an event in London.

The 2023 F1 season will be starting the the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday 5th March, with the pre-season testing the week before. 

Red Bull dominated the 2022 season and will be looking to come back strong to defend their constructor's championship as well as Max Verstappen wanting to defend the driver's championship.

USATSI_19294956_168396005_lowres
News

Red Bull Become Eighth Team To Confirm 2023 Car Release Date - "Greatest In F1 History"

By Lydia Mee
USATSI_18565425_168396005_lowres
News

F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Linked To Purchase Of Manchester United

By Lydia Mee
M275408
News

F1 News: Toto Wolff Speaks Out On Losing James Vowles To Williams As Team Principal

By Lydia Mee
williams monaco
News

F1 News: Williams Confirm New Team Principal After Jost Capito Exit

By Lydia Mee
Nikita Mazepin 1
News

F1 News: Nikita Mazepin Hints At Motorsport Return In Surprise Interview

By Lydia Mee
M276355
News

F1 News: Silverstone Revving Up for a Bigger and Better British Grand Prix: Week-Long Festival in the Works

By Lydia Mee
Screenshot 2023-01-12 at 16.51.54
News

Formula One: Drive To Survive Season 5 - First Look Deep Dive into the Trailer

By Lydia Mee
guenther steiner interview
News

F1 News: Guenther Steiner Claims Big Teams Had An Advantage Under Bernie Ecclestone - "It's More Transparent Now"

By Lydia Mee