Red Bull Calls For FIA Intervention As McLaren MCL38 Comes Under Scrutiny
Red Bull's situation after the Italian Grand Prix marks a significant downturn in their 2024 Formula 1 season. Max Verstappen's frustration, evident in his blunt remarks, underscores the team's struggle to understand how their once-dominant car has deteriorated into an "undrivable monster." The decline in performance, which has left Verstappen winless for six races, contrasts sharply with the rapid advancements made by rivals like McLaren and Lando Norris.
Christian Horner's comments suggest that Red Bull believes the competition's advantage lies in the innovative use of front wings, particularly their flexibility. The suspicion that these wings might bend in a controlled manner, potentially providing optimal balance in both fast and slow corners, raises questions about the legality of such designs. Horner's call for the FIA to intervene reflects Red Bull's concerns that these innovations might be pushing the boundaries of the regulations according to a report from Motorsport Magazin.
However, the FIA's lack of immediate action suggests that they either see no issue with the current designs or are not yet convinced that the competition is violating any rules. This leaves Red Bull in a difficult position, trying to solve a complex balance issue that seems to worsen as they make adjustments. With McLaren and Mercedes making gains in both the constructors' and drivers' championships, Red Bull's path to regaining their dominant form is becoming increasingly challenging.
Red Bull's concerns over the potential use of flexible front wings by their competitors have led to the FIA implementing new monitoring measures, but the response has been measured. The introduction of special cameras during Friday practice sessions, starting at Spa, is a step towards addressing Red Bull's claims. These cameras, which capture the behavior of the front wings using specially attached reference points, are intended to gather data rather than enforce immediate regulatory changes.
The FIA's stance is clear: while they are collecting evidence to better understand the situation, they are not planning to alter the rules for the 2024 season. This decision is based on the fact that all teams have passed the existing load tests for front wing deformation. The FIA's gradual approach, rotating the use of these cameras across different teams each weekend, shows their intent to monitor the situation without rushing to conclusions or penalizing teams prematurely.
For Red Bull, this means that any potential regulatory tightening will not come into play until at least next season. In the meantime, they will have to continue competing under the current regulations, even as they suspect their rivals might be gaining an advantage through innovative interpretations of the rules.
Horner's emphasis on the wording of the regulations suggests that he feels the current tests may not be comprehensive enough to catch all forms of potential rule-bending. For him, it's not just about passing a specific load test but ensuring that the regulations' intent—that aerodynamic parts remain rigid during use—is upheld across the board. This discrepancy between the rules and their enforcement is where Horner sees a gap that needs to be addressed by the FIA.
"You just have to go back to 2021, when our wings passed the tests and there were still rule changes," Horner criticizes. "Even though our wings passed the tests, they still took advantage of the elasticity."
Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur did not want to be carried away with statements. "We don't have these discussions in public, but with the FIA and Nikolas Tombazis." Horner, on the other hand, wants to put pressure on the FIA: "It's an FIA problem, so we'll leave it with them. We trust them."