Red Bull Chief Casts Doubt On Yuki Tsunoda's VCARB Future
Yuki Tsunoda's journey within VCARB faces uncertainty as Red Bull team principal Christian Horner alludes to potential changes in the lineup by 2025. Despite Tsunoda’s achievements and consistent performance, Liam Lawson has been selected to replace Sergio Perez at Red Bull.
Horner hints that the Honda-backed Tsunoda might find himself leaving Red Bull if he is not essential to their senior team in 2025. Despite showing strong performances and outperforming teammates like Nyck de Vries, Daniel Ricciardo, and even Liam Lawson in qualifying and race conditions, Red Bull decided to prioritize Lawson's race pace over Tsunoda’s experience. In discussing this decision, Horner explained, as reported by The Race:
“We're acutely aware that if we're not able to provide an opportunity for Yuki – being, in all honesty, this year [2025] - does it make sense [to keep him]?
“You can't have a driver in the support team for five years. You can't always be the bridesmaid.
“You've either got to let them go at that point or look at something different.”
Tsunoda, who has been integral to Red Bull’s second team since joining the program in 2019, faces a unique challenge. Despite finishing 12th in the drivers’ championship in 2024 and achieving a remarkable P3 qualifying result in São Paulo, the promising driver has not secured a position with the senior team.
Red Bull’s stance on the Japanese driver in 2025 also involves external circumstances. Honda, Tsunoda's primary backer and Red Bull's engine supplier, will end their partnership after 2025 and turn their focus to Aston Martin. Honda’s shift leaves Tsunoda with a twofold challenge: to continue proving himself in 2025 with VCARB while considering potential external opportunities. Horner added:
“I spoke with Yuki.
“He said he was enjoying having some wagyu beef while he was on his time out, but his motivation was to demonstrate that he warrants that opportunity.
“The Racing Bulls team will hopefully make a step forward again next year as they utilise the [Red Bull] rear suspension and the gearbox, and the aspects that they're allowed to use.
“As that team and new management matures, that team will naturally take a step forward.
“I think he's very determined. He knows that things change very quickly.
“Who would've thought nine months ago we'd be sitting here talking about Liam Lawson being our driver for 2025?
“Things change quickly in this industry and he's aware of that and knows that he needs to be the one demonstrating that he's the one knocking on the door.”
Tsunoda is yet to formally comment on missing out on the Red Bull seat or his new teammate Isak Hadjar who will join him at VCARB in 2025.