Red Bull Chief Delivers Verdict On Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari Move
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has backed Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari this season as it could be the "motivation that he needs to fire himself up again." However, Horner admitted that the seven-time world champion will need to start his debut season with Ferrari on a high note, especially with a strong teammate like Charles Leclerc.
Hamilton announced his Mercedes exit a year ago after a storied 12-season partnership that secured eight Constructors' Championships and six drivers' titles. However, the Briton was eager to live his life-long dream of driving for an iconic team like Ferrari while pursuing his elusive eighth championship title.
The Red Bull chief revealed that Hamilton's move to Ferrari was "great for him and for Formula 1" and stressed that it could be the much-needed boost for the 40-year-old to get back to his winning form, especially after a "stale" relationship with Mercedes. Horner said:
"He obviously felt, and it looked from the outside looking in, that the relationship between them [Hamilton and Mercedes] had perhaps become a bit stale, so he felt that he needed to make a move.
"It might just be the impetus and motivation that he needs to fire himself up again."
Acknowledging the performance punch Ferrari packed last year after it surpassed Red Bull in the Constructors' Championship, Horner explained how important it is for Hamilton to settle quickly in the team. He added:
"Ferrari had a competitive car, certainly towards the second half of the year.
"One can imagine if Lewis gets off to a good start, him being a real factor.
"It'll be a completely new environment for him, quite different to what he's used to. If he manages to immerse himself in that, settle quickly and get off to a good start, then you always build momentum from there.
"Of course, he's going into a team where he's got a very strong team-mate in Charles Leclerc, who is very quick and knows the team inside out.
"So that's why it's vital for him to get out the blocks well at the start of the year."
While some attributed Hamilton being outqualified by former teammate George Russell last season to his age, especially after Hamilton admitted he wasn't as fast in qualifying anymore, Horner dismissed age as a limiting factor. He explained:
"I don't think age needs to be a barrier. If you look at Fernando Alonso [43], he's got a fair few years left in him.
"You're judged on how you perform, not on how old you are. Irrelevant of age, it's about how you deliver on track.
"At the end of the day, age is just a number, and he'll be judged on what he does, not on being a child of the 1980s."