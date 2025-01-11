Red Bull Chief Opens Up On Max Verstappen Contract Amid Signs Of Early Retirement
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has addressed Max Verstappen's potential exit from Formula 1, revealing his racing interests outside of the sport. He claimed that the four-time world champion will stay in the sport as long as he enjoys it but hoped he would honor his Red Bull contract that expires at the end of 2028.
Verstappen has spoken about his F1 retirement on several occasions in the past, hinting that the topic of leaving the sport is already on his mind.
While he admitted his loyalty to Red Bull, saying he isn't interested in switching teams very often, he also stated that he would remain in the sport as long as he enjoyed it.
With a reset in sight in 2026, where F1 enters a new era of regulations with new cars, the Dutchman admitted the cars of the new period will play a crucial role in his decision.
He shared his desire to remain in F1 only if the new-era cars prove to be exciting and continue the thrill of the current era dominated by Red Bull. However, if the new regulations fail to deliver, he may consider not just leaving Red Bull but stepping away from the sport entirely.
Horner has highlighted Verstappen's feelings, describing him as someone deeply committed to his passion and is keen on enjoying it. Thus, the day he stops enjoying F1 is when he would make his exit.
However, the Red Bull team boss hopes that day comes after 2028 but acknowledges the uncertainty behind such decisions. He said:
"Honestly, Max is his own man and from the conversations I've had, it's clear he doesn't see himself as a Fernando or Lewis and being around the sport for the next 15 years or so.
"He's got interests outside of Formula 1, he enjoys driving GT cars, he enjoys driving simulators, he enjoys driving LMP cars - and there are certain things that he's very old school about in many respects.
"Some of the noise and circus around Formula 1 doesn't sit comfortably with him, and so long as he is getting enjoyment out of what he does, he'll do it.
"As soon that as that enjoyment drops, he's got the strength of character and personality to say: 'Do you know what, I'm going to go and drive GTs next year'.
"He's unique in that Formula 1 doesn't define him, he enjoys and loves it, but as soon as that enjoyment dips, he would go and do something else.
"We are very grateful that he is our driver, and hopefully that will remain the case for many years to come, until at least 2028, but nobody has a crystal ball."