Red Bull Chief Reveals 'Great Mountains To Climb' Ahead Of Insane Ford Partnership
With just a year remaining before Formula 1 enters a new era of regulations, several manufacturers, including Red Bull, Aston Martin, and Audi, will be introducing in-house power units for the first time. Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has acknowledged the huge challenge of developing a competitive power unit in collaboration with Ford under the Red Bull Powertrains banner, paving the way for the return of the "blue oval" to the premier class of motorsport.
2026 is being seen as a big reset in the sport, with changes happening not only at the engine level but also to the car's chassis and aerodynamics. The car of the new era is expected to be lighter and more compact with movable aero at the front and back. The power unit will be powered by an equal ratio of electric power and internal combustion achieved through sustainable fuels.
While Red Bull has been running engines developed by Honda in the current era, the Japanese manufacturer is slated to partner with Aston Martin next year, making way for Ford, which has been making great strides in the electric vehicle market. Speaking on the mountainous task ahead and the excitement to have Ford back in F1, Horner said at a Ford Performance event in the US:
"We're under no illusions that we've got great mountains to climb.
"We've got 48 weeks of flat-out development and durability testing to get the engine into as competitive a position as we can to start racing in 2026.
"What we don't know is what our competitors are doing. But this time next year, cars with Red Bull Ford powertrains are going to be pulling into the pit lanes in Barcelona for the first time, which is going to be a monumental moment.
"To be bringing it back to Formula 1 next year, to see the blue oval on the side of our cars, is going to be very exciting. It's going to be great for Ford, it's great for Red Bull."
Ford Motor Company President and CEO, Jim Farley added:
"Formula 1 is our chance to showcase Ford technologies on a global stage to a whole new audience, generating excitement for the iconic Ford brand all around the world.
"This is such an exciting chapter in Ford’s history.
“Over the past 20 years Red Bull has succeeded in changing the landscape of Formula 1 and it has done so by being determined to do things differently, an ethos that is very much emulated in the Red Bull Ford Powertrains partnership and with the title sponsorship of the Red Bull Ford Academy Programme.”
As well as offering technical support to Red Bull, Ford will also be involved in manufacturing key components of the 2026 power unit through its modern 3D printing technology and by utilizing expertise from various divisions across the company. Ford Performance Motorsports Powertrain Manager, Christian Hertrich explained:
"It’s not things like nuts and bolts and easy stuff. These are complex metal and polymer parts that get tested to extremes so they can withstand races that average 200 miles an hour.
"We’re pulling in all of these Ford teams with all of these areas of expertise to help in the program. It’s not just the motorsport group working on this. It’s amazing to see how many different areas of the company have already been involved."