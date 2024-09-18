Red Bull Chief Reveals Key Issue Following Sergio Perez's Azerbaijan GP Crash
The crash involving Sergio Perez at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix has undoubtedly placed Red Bull in a challenging situation according to RacingNews365. Christian Horner has disclosed that the team is facing difficulties in obtaining sufficient spare parts in preparation for the upcoming Singapore Grand Prix. The incident with Carlos Sainz, which took place amidst an intense fight for a podium position, appears to have inflicted considerable damage on Perez's vehicle, precipitating the present scarcity of parts.
Given Singapore's demanding and narrow street circuit layout, this situation adds extra pressure on Red Bull, as the team will need to ensure their cars are in top condition to avoid further incidents. The Marina Bay Circuit is known for its technical challenges, high probability of safety cars, and its unforgiving walls, making the availability of spare parts crucial. Red Bull will be racing against time to replenish their stock, especially with the intense title fight ongoing. Horner explained:
“Spare parts are in short supply. We will have to work through five days at home in the factory to get the necessary parts to Singapore in time for Friday.”
Perez was in pursuit of his first podium since April, aiming to conclude a strong weekend where he outshone his teammate Max Verstappen. Following the incident, Perez ended up in 17th place.
Despite being in fourth place during the incident with Sainz, Horner insisted that a second-place finish was achievable for the driver from Mexico.
“Checo had the two front runners in front of him until the end,” he said. “Although he was driving in turbulent air the whole time, the tyres held up. He was on course for a podium. A second place was possible, because Leclerc's rear tyres were completely worn out.”
In a report by Formula1.com, Sainz spoke on the incident involving Perez. "I was attacking Charles into Turn 2 and then I exited Turn 2," he explained. "Checo [Perez] was on my left. We normally do a slight drift towards the left into the long straight, which I did like every other lap, and suddenly for some reason I don’t understand, Checo and I collided, which is unfortunate and also very disappointing.
“I felt that exiting Turn 2, there was plenty of room between both cars, and within a metre or two, we ended up making contact,” said Perez, ahead of the stewards’ ruling that no further action was necessary. “It’s very unfortunate. It all happened so quickly. I think Carlos was trying to follow the tow from Charles as he went to the inside and that really made things really hard.”