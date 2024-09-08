Red Bull Chief Reveals Key Issue With Performance Struggles - 'Can't Trust The Tools'
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has spoken about a disconnect between the data offered by the team's tools, such as the wind tunnel, and the RB20 F1 car's actual performance on the track. Thus, the outfit faces a grave challenge where it can't trust its tools and must rely on "track data and previous experience."
Red Bull started the 2024 season on a positive note, with Max Verstappen winning seven out of the first ten races. However, after the Spanish Grand Prix, the team's performance woes became more evident, eventually leading the three-time world champion to endure handling problems as a result of understeer.
Horner admitted that the car had some issues early in the season, even when it led races by huge margins. However, a mid-season upgrade knocked it off balance completely, with the team principal suggesting that there remains no connection between the front and rear sections of the RB20.
In the most recent Grand Prix at Monza, Verstappen secured a P6 finish, while his teammate Sergio Perez, who complained of problems on the car way before the Dutchman, finished eighth. Speaking about the challenges and how they've caused Red Bull to rely on past data, Horner told the media:
"If you dig into it, I think there was some of these issues early in the year, even when we were winning races by 20 seconds.
"Recent upgrades, whilst they've put load on the car, its disconnected front and rear.
"We can see that. Our wind tunnel doesn't say that, but the track says that.
"It's getting on top of that, because obviously, when you have that, it means you can't trust your tools, so then you have to go back to track data and previous experience."
Horner explained the importance of understanding the problem clearly for it to be addressed properly. But with eight races left in the season, he emphasized that the time available between races was crucial to finding solutions. He added:
"The most important thing is understanding the issue.
"And then I think there are certain fixes that potentially can be introduced, perhaps not to resolve the whole issue, but to address some of it.
"We have [time] before Baku and Singapore, and then we have another mini-break, but that we can work in, between Singapore and Austin, so this time now is crucial."
As Red Bull clings to its lead in both championships, it must maximize every chance to stay ahead of a rapidly advancing McLaren. The Papaya team is only 8 points behind in the Constructors' Championship, while Lando Norris is closing in on Max Verstappen, with a 62-point gap in the Drivers' Standings.