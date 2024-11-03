Red Bull Chief Sends Confident Warning To Rivals Despite Max Verstappen Penalty
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner admitted that he was surprised by the pace of the RB20 F1 car during the Sao Paulo sprint race, considering the recent challenges with the car's performance that allowed McLaren and Ferrari to pull away in the Constructors' Championship. The team boss is renewed with optimism after witnessing Max Verstappen cross the finish line closely behind the dominant McLarens.
Both Red Bull drivers, Verstappen and Sergio Perez, have been facing balance problems on their RB20, which resulted in a considerable drop in their dominant form this season. The Dutch Grand Prix saw McLaren's Lando Norris cross the finish line with a lead of over 20 seconds over the Dutchman, indicating the Papaya car's overhauled performance and a slump in Red Bull's speed.
Adding to Red Bull's challenges, Verstappen received a five-second penalty for a virtual safety car infringement during the sprint race in Brazil, pushing him down from third to fourth place and allowing race winner Norris to gain an additional point in the Drivers' Standings.
Despite this setback, the race highlighted Red Bull's revived competitiveness, as Verstappen managed to overtake Ferrari’s SF-24 driven by Charles Leclerc. This feat had eluded the team in the previous two Grands Prix, where Ferrari clinched victory. Speaking to Sky Sports F1, as quoted by Racingnews365.com, Horner said:
"He [Verstappen] came back from that race pretty pumped up that if he'd have managed to pass Charles [Leclerc] earlier, he thinks he could have had a go at the McLarens.
"He was very motivated by that. I think the whole team was pleased to see that. There were a lot of positives to take out of that short sprint race."
Horner revealed that his team was pleasantly surprised by how well Verstappen's RB20 preserved its tires, matching the performance of the McLarens and enabling the three-time world champion to stay closely behind them. He added:
"We were quite surprised, because the pace... McLaren always seem so good on their tyres that they seem very strong in the races.
"But in that race, they look the same as as we did, from everything we could see with the tyre.
"It was in exactly the same condition as Max's, and indeed, Max was able to stay in that slipstream for a very long period of time."
In addition to the five-second penalty in the sprint race, Verstappen was issued a penalty point, bringing his total to seven points on his super license. He also received a further five-second penalty for Sunday’s Grand Prix due to exceeding the limit of four internal combustion engines, as he uses his sixth engine of the 2024 season.