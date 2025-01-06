Red Bull Chief Slams F1: 'Very Good at Changing the Rules Just as Things Are Getting Spicy'
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has termed the new era of Formula 1 regulations from 2026 as the biggest reset "in the last 60 years," considering the scale and nature of changes set to take place next year. With the potential to cause a substantial change in the competitive landscape of the sport, the biggest highlight of the new period will be the cars. At the same time, he's called out the sport for changing the rules "just as things re getting spicy".
A major feature of the 2026 Formula 1 car will be the balanced integration of electric power and internal combustion. In addition, these cars will be lighter, more compact, and equipped with smaller wheels to promote closer racing and more thrilling on-track battles. The new design will also incorporate active aerodynamics on both the front and rear wings, which could significantly influence performance and provide an exciting performance advantage in the future.
For Red Bull, the new era marks the end of its partnership with its power unit supplier Honda, as the team transitions to power units developed by its own engine division, Red Bull Powertrains, which is collaborating with Ford to build a potent powerhouse for the future. Highlighting the scale of changes that arrive in another year, Horner said:
“2026 is the biggest reset in probably the last 60 years of F1, where both powertrain and chassis are changing.
“But it's the same for everyone. There'll be winners and losers from that.
“First of all, 2025 is where the focus will be.”
With the regulations reaching a level of consistency in the current ground effect era that gave rise to a closer field and more intense competition this season, Horner joked that "Formula 1's very good at changing the rules just as things are getting spicy."
FIA’s single-seater director, Nikolas Tombazis, highlighted the changes planned for the 2026 car that would add around 50 additional points of downforce. He said:
“The main changes on the aerodynamics have been increasing a bit the box in which the front wing lies.
“We have also added the front wing fence and the style that used to be in previous cars.
“We've added some space for devices in front of the front floor, like the sideboard and the leading edge of the sideboard. We've increased the size of the diffuser, which starts a bit further forward and is a bit bigger.
“We've redesigned some of the bodywork around the front wheels, and there's still some work ongoing that may hopefully lead to some final tweaks in the next World Council of the rear bodywork, and how that interacts with the diffuser in that area.”