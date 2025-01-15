Red Bull Chief Weighs In On Max Verstappen’s Future As A Father
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has shared his thoughts on the news that Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet are expecting their first child, revealing his confidence that the Dutchman will do a top job as a father given his natural ability with kids.
Verstappen and Kelly shared their joyous news just before the Abu Dhabi season finale last month, following Verstappen's triumph in securing his fourth world championship.
While this will be the couple's first child together, Verstappen has already embraced the role of stepfather to Kelly's daughter, Penelope, from her previous relationship with former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat.
The 27-year-old driver believes Penelope has trained him well to take on the role of a father. He said on the Talking Bulls podcast:
"Yeah, it's super exciting, of course. Luckily, I did get a little bit of training with Penelope.
"Seeing her grow up really for like, four years, which has been also really, really nice.
"But yeah, for sure, when it's like, going to be fully your own, it's going to be different challenge, but I'm looking forward to it."
Funnily, Verstappen joked that he had already spoken to Horner about a future role for his baby but stressed that it wouldn't be for a racing driver role. He added:
"I need to speak to Christian about that, because I actually don't want he or she to go into racing.
"Maybe a different role in the team. Maybe he or she can design future cars or whatever. I mean, yeah, you never know, right?"
When Horner was asked about Verstappen's upcoming new role as a father, the team boss was confident that Verstappen would perform it with ease. He said:
"He's obviously got younger brothers and sisters, and he's got a stepdaughter as well.
"Whenever you see him around kids, he's just very natural, even with my children. He's one of those guys that I think fatherhood will come very naturally to him."
When asked if the baby would push Verstappen to reduce his late-night sim racing adventures, Horner laughingly said:
"Maybe he will want to do more and not have sleepless nights. You never know."
Horner went on to praise his driver considering the way he commits himself fully to racing online and offline. He added:
"It's just who he is.
"What you see is what you get with Max. There are no sides to him. He's just a really nice young man, now to be a father.
"He's got a big heart, a huge passion for the sport, and he drives with passion and conviction.
"Couple that with a sublime amount of talent, that is what defines Max Verstappen."