Red Bull Confirms Door Is Open To Carlos Sainz 'In The Future'
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has expressed interest in signing Carlos Sainz in the future, just weeks after Ferrari chief Fred Vasseur suggested that a return to the Maranello outfit remains a possibility following his departure. The Spaniard joined Williams Racing last season to make room for Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari.
The 30-year-old driver raced one of the best seasons of his Formula 1 career in 2024, which marked his last year with Ferrari after a four-year partnership. But the Red team had to drop one driver in its lineup to make way for the seven-time world champion, and Sainz was chosen over his former teammate Charles Leclerc.
As a result, Sainz was reportedly in talks with several teams on the grid for a future seat, such as Red Bull, Mercedes, Alpine, Sauber, and Williams. While Mercedes was keen on signing rookie driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Red Bull decided to promote reserve driver Liam Lawson from its talent pool as Sergio Perez's replacement. Though that call was made months after Sainz had signed with the Grove outfit, Horner emphasized his preference to push junior talent to the premier class over Sainz. However, he also stated that the option to have him on board Red Bull in the future remains open. He said:
"Carlos is a great driver, and options still remain open with him in the future.
"He was considered, and in many respects, you'd say there was a real logic [to signing] Carlos, but we made the choice to look internally and put belief in the junior programme.
"That attracts more juniors because they see a pathway to Formula 1, and if we'd gone outside the programme, that is not sending the right message, because there is so much competition now for young drivers, even at the age of 13 or 14 between the teams.
"That is healthy because it is investing in young talent, but by joining the Red Bull programme, you see a clear pathway that if you deliver, pretty much guarantees you'll get to Formula 1.
"We would always prefer to give the opportunity to the progression of the junior programme."
Sainz ultimately signed with Williams after team principal James Vowles presented the team's ambitious plans and future strategies aimed at transforming Williams into a top team in Formula 1.
Despite parting ways with Ferrari, which saw an emotional end to a successful journey, Vasseur revealed the possibility of Sainz's return to Ferrari in the future. He said:
“Of course. We have already talked a couple of times about this.
“This is a very small world. There are only 10 teams and only six or seven top drivers. You never know what is going to happen in the future, but most of us – both Carlos on his side and us on our side – have to focus on our projects.
“We don’t know what will happen in 2027, 2028, 2029…”