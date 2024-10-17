Red Bull Confirms Last-Minute Changes to RB20 After Rivals Complained To FIA
Red Bull Racing has confirmed last-minute changes to their RB20 cars, driven by Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, following concerns brought to the FIA by rival Formula 1 teams. These teams suggested Red Bull may have been using a "trick" involving their car's setup, prompting a closer inspection by the governing body.
The allegations revolved around potentially illicit ride height adjustments between qualifying and the race, a move that would violate strict parc fermé rules. Although no wrongdoing was discovered, Red Bull acknowledged the presence of the front bib clearance component, agreeing to comply with future regulations as per discussions with the FIA.
The FIA responded to the rivals' concerns by introducing more stringent testing protocols. They clarified that while no team was exploiting the alleged solution, measures were being reinforced to prevent any breaches of the regulations.
The core of the issue lies with parc fermé rules, which prohibit any modifications to a car's setup after qualifying. Allegations suggested Red Bull's RB20 might have had the capability to alter ride height post-qualifying, which would contravene these regulations.
Red Bull has been responsive in their communication with the FIA, openly admitting the existence of the front bib clearance component located on the floor of the car. A spokesperson for the team said:
“Yes, it exists, although it is inaccessible once the car is fully assembled and ready to drive. In the many correspondences we have with the FIA, this component has been discussed and we have agreed on a plan for the future."
Red Bull has also focused on aerodynamic tweaks, such as the adjustment of mirror stays and the replacement of the halo-mounted canard-style winglet with a vertical fin atop the sidepods. These changes aim to optimize airflow around the car and enhance its overall performance. Additionally, Red Bull has implemented circuit-specific upgrades, tailoring their setup to suit the unique demands of the Circuit of the Americas.
2024 Drivers' Championship: Current Standings
1. Max Verstappen - 331 points
2. Lando Norris - 279 points
3. Charles Leclerc - 245 points
4. Oscar Piastri - 237 points
5. Carlos Sainz - 190 points
6. Lewis Hamilton - 174 points
7. George Russell - 155 points
8. Sergio Perez - 144 points
9. Fernando Alonso - 62 points
10. Nico Hulkenberg - 24 points
11. Lance Stroll - 24 points
12. Yuki Tsunoda - 22 points
13. Alex Albon - 12 points
14. Daniel Ricciardo - 12 points
15. Pierre Gasly - 8 points
16. Oliver Bearman - 7 points
17. Kevin Magnussen - 6 points
18. Esteban Ocon - 5 points
19. Franco Colapinto - 4 points
20. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points
21. Logan Sargeant - 0 points
22. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points