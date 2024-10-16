Red Bull Considering Driver Options For 2025 - 'Can't Afford To Have Big Gap Between Drivers'
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has emphasized that the huge points gap seen this year between Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen cannot be repeated in 2025. As a result, the team is assessing its driver options to prevent a repeat of 2024.
Perez currently sits 8th in the Drivers' Standings with 144 points, while Verstappen leads the championship with 331 points, holding a 52-point advantage over Lando Norris. The significant points gap between the Red Bull drivers has contributed to Red Bull losing its lead in the Constructors' Championship to McLaren. The Milton Keynes outfit now remains under threat of being overtaken by Ferrari, given the 34-point gap and six more Grands Prix to go.
Horner predicts 2025 will be a stronger year for his team's opponents, such as Ferrari and McLaren. Speaking to Motorsport.com, he said:
“We desperately need answers.
“When you look at our opponents, Ferrari will be strong next year, with [Lewis] Hamilton and [Charles] Leclerc. Plus McLaren with [Lando] Norris and [Oscar] Piastri is a strong line-up.
“We need to make sure that with both of our drivers, that there's not a big gap between them because you can't afford to have that.”
Despite Perez securing a two-year contract extension with Red Bull in June, Horner noted that several other driver options remain on the team's radar. He told Formula1.com:
“We’ve given a great opportunity to so many youngsters over the period of time.
“The Red Bull system does demand results and demand performance. Of course, Max is delivering. Checo [Sergio Perez] has been underdelivering this year. Last year, he did a good job, or good enough job to finish second in the [drivers’] championship and [for Red Bull to] be constructors’ champions.
“We’re having to look further down the road. We’ve got some great talent. We’ve got Liam Lawson on the bench. We’re not quite sure, looking at the likes of [Franco] Colapinto and [Ollie] Bearman and [Kimi] Antonelli, is he at that level? Only time will tell.
“We’ve got Isack Hadjar in F2 who’s been until recently leading that championship. We’ve got a very exciting young talent, that I’m particularly excited about, in F3, Arvid Lindblad. So, we’ve got depth in our junior programme, and that’s why there’s a natural point in time.
“We’ve got a gap now, but we just want to take time to consider, ‘What do those options look like for the future?’"
Horner also mentioned Russell as a potential Red Bull option, whose Mercedes contract expires at the end of 2025. He revealed:
“Look, we’re not afraid to go out of the pool. George Russell is out of contract at the end of next year. It would be foolish not to take that into consideration. There are other drivers, talented drivers, that will be out of contract as well.”