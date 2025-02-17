F1Briefings

Red Bull Director Reveals 'Huge Challenge' With 2026 F1 Regulations

Red Bull’s Technical Director Pierre Waché speaks out on the 2026 Formula 1 regulation changes.

May 4, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen (1) during F1 qualifying for Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Red Bull's Technical Director, Pierre Waché, is preparing for the 2026 Formula 1 season, which is set to introduce a major overhaul in regulations, posing what he describes as a "huge challenge" for all teams.

The 2026 changes are expected to be one of the most comprehensive to date, differing from past regulation shifts by simultaneously altering both the chassis and the power units. Historically, regulation changes focused either on aerodynamics or on engines, such as the introduction of hybrid engines in 2014.

Now, with the 2026 regulations, both aspects will be overhauled concurrently. This is part of a larger initiative by the FIA to promote innovation while aligning with Formula 1’s Net Zero 2030 aspirations.

Cars will feature active aerodynamic components, with movable wings replacing the DRS to optimize both overtaking and cornering. Despite these new standards, an issue that Waché points out is the disconnect between the engine regulations and current car designs. With the new engines designed to deliver power differently, aligning them with current car architectures has proven difficult. Waché commented to Autosport:

"It has been improved, quite a lot improved. The combination of chassis and engine just remains hugely challenging in terms of characteristics, but that's the same for everyone.

"It is also too late now to discuss that. Even if the speed profile and experiences for the drivers are not what we would like to see from Formula 1, it is purely our job to build the fastest package. As a result, I no longer focus on what I personally think of the new rules."

He added: "In my view, it does not make sense to come up with an engine that cannot work in the current cars."

Despite these challenges, Waché maintains optimism about Red Bull's potential under the new rules.

"I think it can still be a good show.

"I just have to do my job myself to the best of my ability and make sure that the people in the team can work to the best of their ability to ultimately deliver the best car. That is the only thing I get paid for."

