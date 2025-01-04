Red Bull Director Reveals Huge F1 Milestone - 'Ahead Of Schedule'
Red Bull technical director Pierre Wache has revealed that the team's new state-of-the-art wind tunnel, which is being built at its base in Milton Keynes, is expected to be ready sometime in 2026 and is three months ahead of its scheduled completion date. The progress could offer a significant advantage to Red Bull in the technical race, considering the limitations of the current 70-year-old wind tunnel that the outfit uses, located near Bedford.
Formula 1 teams have been investing significantly in infrastructure to enhance race performance. Aston Martin is set to benefit from a state-of-the-art facility in Silverstone, complete with a modern wind tunnel. Meanwhile, McLaren has been utilizing its advanced wind tunnel since 2023, replacing the Toyota wind tunnel it relied on for 13 years.
This trend could benefit teams when the sport enters the new era of regulations from 2026 where F1 cars will be equipped with active aerodynamics in the form of moveable front and rear wings to allow for closer racing. As a result, Red Bull will do away with its outdated wind tunnel next year. Speaking to Motorsport.com, Wache explained:
"With the building work and afterwards all the new machines you never know when it's coming, but we are ahead of the schedule at the moment.
"We are three months ahead of the plans.
"The guys are doing a very good job, but you never know if you get any delays somewhere else. It is a big project."
The director mentioned that the new wind tunnel might become operational during the latter part of the 2026 season. He also noted that Max Verstappen's father, Jos Verstappen, had remarked that the current wind tunnel was already in use during his own days in Formula 1. Wache said:
"Or maybe already help us later in the year [2026].
"It is the oldest wind tunnel in the sport. I even discussed it with Jos [Verstappen] the other day, that they already used this tunnel when he was there at Arrows.
"It is an old tool that we updated. There is plenty of newer stuff inside, but we have some limitations. We know those limitations and we try to work around them, but that is clearly more difficult when you are looking for a small delta.
"It is why we invest in the new tunnel. We think we can have a benefit from the new one that we don't have with the current model."