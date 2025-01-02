Red Bull Drops Teaser Post Of Its RB21 Car Launch for 2025 Season
Red Bull Racing has officially revealed on social media that its 2025 challenger, the RB21, will be unveiled at the highly anticipated 2025 season launch at London’s iconic O2 Arena on February 18. This event will celebrate Formula 1’s 75th anniversary, bringing together all ten teams and twenty drivers in a spectacular showcase to begin the historic season.
In addition to their individual car launch events, the occasion will feature all the teams unveiling their cars for the final season of the current era before the sport heads into a new period of regulations from 2026. Red Bull has teased a silhouette artwork of its car on Instagram with red highlights, making it the first team to announce its car launch. The car will be piloted by Max Verstappen and Liam Lawson when the season kicks off with pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit on February 26, 27, and 28.
The RB21 would be Red Bull's first car to be developed without any input from its outgoing chief technical officer and design legend Adrian Newey, who was responsible for designing the team's dominant F1 cars, with the most popular being the RB19 from 2023, which helped secure 21 out of 22 race wins through the season.
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner is confident in his team's capabilities to develop a strong car despite Newey's absence. Acknowledging the challenge, he said:
“This is the first time that Adrian [Newey] will have had absolutely no input into the car.
“That’s for the team to step up to that challenge.
“I’m confident they can do that. They've got strength and depth and we’ll see what the RB21 looks like."
Verstappen, who won his fourth championship last year despite McLaren's resurgence, expressed the desire to see his new car with a different livery, something on the lines of old Red Bull cars that had a glossy paint finish as opposed to the matte navy blue theme in recent cars. When asked on Red Bull's Talking Bull podcast how soon it would be until he saw the RB21, he said:
“Well, when I come back to the factory the first time, you will get a bit of an idea.”
Saying that he was looking forward to the launch of the car in February, he added:
“I am looking forward to seeing my own car.
“The livery, I hope it’s a bit different. I was actually talking about it today, I actually really like these cars as well [pointing at older Red Bulls behind him, ed.] with the shiny colour.
“We’ve had so many matte-blue cars, but I think sometimes it’s just nice to spice it up a little bit.”